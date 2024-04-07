Heartbreak High Season 2: Trailer Release, Episodes Date And Times And More; Everything You Need To Know

The release date and time for episodes 1 to 8 of Heartbreak High Season 2 on Netflix have been announced. Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, the series revolves around Amerie Wadia, a high school student who becomes an outcast but strives to rebuild her reputation with her new friends.

About Heartbreak High Season 2

The trailer begins as Amerie, Darren, and Quinn head back to school for the new term. Amerie feels nervous about starting fresh, aware that the drama from the previous term hasn't faded away. Despite her friends' encouragement, Amerie finds herself under the watchful eyes of her peers, who remember her past mistakes. When a mysterious attacker starts targeting her, Amerie's hopes for a smooth term are dashed.

Darren navigates his relationship with Cash, who reveals he is asexual, while Amerie finds herself in a love triangle between Malakai and new student Rowan. Spencer and Ant also face complicated situations, adding to the school's drama.

Two new faces join the cast: Sam Retcher as Rowan Callaghan and Kartanya Maynard as Zoe Clark. The rest of the Season 1 cast returns, ensuring a season filled with familiar faces and new challenges.

Advertisement

Heartbreak High Season 2 episodes release date and timings

The release date for Heartbreak High Season 2 episodes 1 to 8 is April 11, 2024. The episodes will be available at the following times:

- 8:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

- 11:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

- 4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

- 5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

Viewers can watch the episodes on Netflix by signing up for a subscription plan. The basic plan costs $6.99 a month and includes commercials, while the ad-free plan costs $15.49 a month.

Heartbreak High follows Amerie's journey as she strives to repair her reputation and navigate love, sex, and heartbreak with her new friends. Ayesha Madon stars as Amerie in this fresh take on the iconic series.

For more updates on upcoming TV shows and movies, viewers can check out the schedules on streaming platforms like Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Paramount Plus.

ALSO READ: Mama June Family Crisis Shows Late Anna Cardwell's Emotional Reaction To Alana Thompson Leaving For College; DETAILS