Mama June Family Crisis Shows Late Anna Cardwell's Emotional Reaction To Alana Thompson Leaving For College; DETAILS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a touching moment of familial support captured in the recently released episode of Mama June: Family Crisis Season 7, the late Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, was portrayed seeing off her younger sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson to college as Alana embarked on her college journey.

The episode scenes date back before Anna Cardwell’s death, during her then ongoing battle with cancer, as she expressed her happiness with Alana going to college without worrying about her medical condition. The heartfelt send-off, captured on the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, showcased the strength and love within the Thompson family, even amidst challenging times.

Before Anna Cardwell’s death on December 9, 2023, the Thompson family gathered to celebrate Alana's milestone of making it into the college. Anna Cardwell then expressed genuine happiness for her sister's new chapter despite agreeing she has a "dysfunctional" family. Even though Anna was battling with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back then, she still reassured her younger sister, Alana, not to “worry about” her health struggles.

In a poignant moment shown in the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Anna reflects on Alana's decision to pursue her dreams and expresses her gratitude that Alana didn't stay back because of her illness. As retrieved via PEOPLE , Anna shares, "It's a bittersweet moment seeing Alana go down that driveway because Alana chose to leave. And I'm glad she didn't stay because of me or anything else—and that right there makes me very happy.”

As Alana prepared to leave for college, Mama June Shannon couldn't help but feel emotional. Reflecting on her daughter's departure, Mama June expressed her pride and love for Alana, acknowledging that she would miss her dearly. Despite their tumultuous past, Mama June embraced Alana tightly, conveying her unwavering support and affection.

"Honestly, I am so proud of her. And I loved her and told her how proud I was of her. Boy, I'm going to miss her, she's my youngest daughter, and she's the first to get the hell up out of Georgia," Mama June tearfully confessed.

Anna Cardwell's tragic death due to cancer

Tragically, Anna Cardwell's battle with cancer came to an end on December 10, 2023, just ten months after publicly disclosing her diagnosis. Mama June shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, announcing Anna's peaceful passing surrounded by her loved ones.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," Mama June wrote.

Mama June further added, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today. We love y'all and continue prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."

As the Thompson family continues to navigate life's challenges, they find solace in the memories they shared with Anna and the enduring bonds of family. Anna's struggle with cancer has been vividly covered in season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis.

