‘He’s Had To Live His Ups And Downs': Susan Downey Showers Praises On Husband Robert Downey Jr.

The star who made a grand comeback in the Hollywood film industry, Robert Downey Jr., has always been proud and in deep love with his wife, Susan Downey. Moreover, the film producer has always cherished the time she met him and the time they spent together.

Here’s a bit about the attachment that the couple shared.

Susan Downey talks about Robert Downey Jr.

It has been a great time for Downey’s, as the star has been celebrating his recent win.

When Robert Downey Jr. spoke of his wife of 18 years, with words that still resonate in everyone's ears, “You loved me back to life,” each one who heard the expression during his Oscar acceptance speech wanted to know more about Susan and her perspective of the relationship.

In her latest interview with Esquire for their spring 2024 issue, the mother of three recalled her best moments with the Due Date actor.

“Everybody loves the simple narrative of somehow I came in and turned his life around and blah, blah, blah. But I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life,” Susan stated.

Further speaking of her husband, The Brave One film producer said, “His trajectory is just the easier one to chart because he’s had to live his ups and downs in public. When we met, we were fortunate that he was in a place where he was open to do things differently than he had historically. But you know what? So was I.”

Robert Downey Jr. spoke of Susan as well

Sharing his words with the same magazine, the star who recently won the Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer stated, “It’s beyond us being two humans who cohabitate and have built a life together. There’s something about her that remains almost entirely a mystery.”

He further added, “I still — I’ll see her across the kitchen and study her as though I’m a private investigator.”

The Tropic Thunder star had met Susan in 2003 on the set of Gothika and now shares two kids with her along with his son Indio, who he shares with ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

Calling him "the source of humor, wit, and joy," Susan can notice Roberts's talent that he shows at home and in her kids as well.

“I see that coming out in my kids and I know where it's coming from. And it's just a very happy, very creative environment, and I believe he fosters it,” she stated while praising his fatherly skills of being “incredibly punctual, who also “makes sure that we are.”

Moreover, as per the Sherlock Holmes actor, family time “just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that's positive.”

