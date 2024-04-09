Robert Downey Jr Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Joke On Addiction; Says 'I Don't Care'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

When Jimmy Kimmel joked about Robert Downey Jr.'s past substance abuse in his 96th Academy Awards opening monologue on March 10, people were less than pleased by the late-night talk show host.

However, as far as the Iron Man star, the subject of the joke is concerned, turns out he can take a joke very well.

After almost a month since Kimmel made a joke at his expense, which left his fans offended, Robert Downey Jr. has addressed it.

Here's what he said:

‘I don't care’ — Robert Downry Jr. on Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke

The actor, in his Esquire Magazine profile published on April 8, reacted to Kimmel’s jibe at his past drug addiction, saying, “I don't care. I love Jimmy Kimmel.”

“I think he's a national treasure,” Downey Jr., 56, added about him.

On March 10, when the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took charge of presenting the Academy Awards for the fourth time, he joked about many personalities sitting in the Dolby Theater auditorium. Among them also happened to be Downey Jr., who later on in the night took home a gold statuette for his supporting actor role in Oppenheimer.

“Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy’s] costar, Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s career. Well, one of the highest points,” Kimmel joked, referencing the actor's past struggles with substance abuse.

When the camera panned to the Oppenheimer star sitting front row in the crowd, the actor touched his nose as people laughed out loud at Kimmel’s remarks. The night’s host then quipped, “Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?” On this, RDJ, who per OK magazine has been sober since 2003, motioned to “wrap it up” before changing his mind and saying “keep it going” as the camera stayed at him.

Robert Downey Jr., past battles with substance abuse

The former Iron Man star experienced addiction struggles in the public eye during the initial days of his career, Us Weekly reports. He was arrested several times and entered multiple treatment programs before starting his sobriety journey in 2003, the publication adds.

The actor credited his wife, Susan Downey, on multiple occasions for helping him become sober and contributing to his enduring success. He even gave a shout-out to her when accepting his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and The Academy. In that order,” Downey Jr. joked in his acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank my veterinarian—I mean, my wife, Susan Downey. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That's why I’m here,” he added.

Susan and Robert Downey Jr. have been married since 2005 and share two children, daughter Avri and son Exton. The Avengers star also has a son, Indio, with his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer.

On the work front, RDJ is set to return to TV for the first time in two decades with the HBO limited series The Sympathiser.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

