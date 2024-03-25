Was Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow's Real-Life Banter Used In Iron Man? Director Jon Favreau Reveals

Jon Favreau has changed the style of filmmaking. He is one of those rare filmmakers, who want the viewer to experience the film. For the same reason, Jon would take notes when the people on set would talk. He believes that he is a very good student. For the same reason, Jon Favreau saw the on-screen chemistry between Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow as magical. Did the banter find its way in the Iron Man film?

What did Jon Favreau say about Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow banter?

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor revealed how he incorporated the lead actor’s real conversations into the Marvel film, Iron Man. It is also because the on-screen duo Tony Stark and Pepper Potts had a great authentic bond off-screen too. Regarding this, Favreau revealed, “I was a very good student where I would take notes as they would talk, and whether it was improvising or even just talking about the scene, I would write stuff down that they would say.”

The specific instance that Favreau recounted was when Paltrow corrected Downey Jr. “because we were reading the script and it said, ‘This looks like Jackson Pollock’s spring period.’” She then corrected and said, “No, it’s actually The Springs period. The Springs is the part of the Hamptons where Jackson Pollock lived and worked, not spring, not the season.’” Favreau also added, “So I wrote down every word, and she’s correcting him in the movie when he says, ‘the spring period.’ So it just adds to their sort of nippy banter. I find it thoroughly compelling and entertaining to watch the two of them on screen together because they had this banter that has an edge to it.”

Did Paltrow-Downey’s chemistry find its way into other MCU films too?

The Iron Man film in 2008 witnessed a multi-billion-dollar addition to the MCU. It also made their chemistry so strong that additional Iron Man films also included their banter. They also appeared in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Favreau went on to add, “They complement each other so well. They’re so different, but yet [have] so much mutual respect and admiration. I love that.” As we wait to see if a new duo emerges from the MCU, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

