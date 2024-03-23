'I'm the Kind That Cares About the Drapes': Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About His Interest in Interior Designing

Robert Downey Jr., known for his diverse talents, recently won his first Academy Award for his role in Oppenheimer. Downey is now letting us in on his hidden passion.

Yes, you heard it right, surprisingly, he revealed a hidden passion for interior design. Robert and his wife Susan Downey discussed their nearly two-decade existence together, including their house and interior design decisions, in a recent PEOPLE’s interview.

With a touch of humor, Robert jokingly mentions how he involves himself in decisions about their home's aesthetics, quipping about his interest in drapes and implying he's not quite a professional interior designer yet. Despite his jests, he takes an active interest in their household's ambiance.

"I love when I can ask her if she thinks we should paint the kitchen a different color or maybe put a new rug in her office," Robert said of his wife and their household.

"I'm not saying that I'm like a fledgling interior designer, but there's two kinds of people and I'm the kind that cares about the drapes," said the actor.

Even hotel rooms aren't spared from Robert's design whims

It's the night of Robert's big moment at the Academy Awards, and even their hotel room isn't safe from his penchant for perfection. Ahead of his big night at the Academy Awards, he swiftly transforms their space with a quick makeover, including an assessment of the patio and the addition of sage and incense for that extra oomph.

Advertisement

"Even when we just checked into the hotel where we got ready, [Susan] comes in, she puts down her purse, she sits down and she starts,” says the actor. “I have a 85-point process of making the room our own.”

He's out there on the adjacent patio, rearranging furniture like a boss. "I was outside, I was rearranging furniture," he recalled. "I mean, it's pretty freaky."

But that's not all—Robert goes the extra mile, adding sage and incense to set the mood. Susan, ever the supportive spouse, chimes in, "It was a little musty in there." And Robert? Well, he's quick to joke, "So I feel like I’m in charge of the..."

"Ambiance," Susan finishes his sentence with a smirk. Ah, the things we do for that perfect vibe, even on Hollywood's biggest night.

Adding a quirky touch to the conversation about their household dynamics ,Robert quips, "Yeah, I'm the ambiance guy."

ALSO READ: 'Got A Couple Other Tricks Up My Sleeve': Robert Downey Jr Opens Up On What's Next Post Oppenheimer Oscar Win

Robert's Dinnertime Fun & Susan's Safe Haven

Susan, however, makes it clear that their kids come first in their home life. With Robert at the helm, dinnertime becomes a hub of fun, filled with improv and word games that keep the family entertained. Their family includes daughter Avri Roel, 9, and son Exton Elias, 12, from their own union, as well as Robert's son Indio, 30, from his previous marriage.

Susan also reflects on the vibrant atmosphere they've cultivated in their home, where a diverse array of friends and family often gather for meals and socializing. This dynamic environment has unintentionally created a nurturing haven for their children, offering them a safe space to explore their identities and freely express themselves. It's this aspect of their family life that Susan treasures the most—the opportunity for their kids to grow and discover themselves amidst a backdrop of love, laughter, and supportive companionship.

ALSO READ: How Many Kids Does Robert Downey Jr Have? Find Out As Oppenheimer Star Reveals How He Juggled Oscars Weekend With Children's Ball Games