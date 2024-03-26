Who Is Moses Martin? All About Gwyneth Paltrow's Son As She Reveals 'Incredible Sadness' Over Former Leaving For College

Speaking of her recent emotional thoughts, Gwyneth Paltrow divulged that her son Moses Martin is leaving for college. The actress shared about this tough time, as being a mother it seems hard to let a loved one go far from her.

Who is Moses Martin?

Born on 8 April 2006, Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin is the second child of both Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. He has an older sister named Apple.

As per a report by the Guardian, his name Moses is inspired by Coldplay’s song Moses. The song is the same one in which his father, who is the lead vocalist of the said band spoke of his love for the Iron Man actress.

Just like his father, he has a strong passion for music.

During his 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which he had crashed into while Paltrow was getting interviewed, the 17-year-old son had stated, “I’m really into music … Right now I’d say I’m playing guitar the most – it used to be piano for a while, and now I’m doing guitar lessons.”

Last year, Martin had even collaborated with the BTS sensation Jin in his single, The Astronaut. The song which was released on 28 October was reportedly written by Coldplay.

Gwyneth Paltrow about Moses Martin

During her one of the recent interviews, the Seven actress got emotional and shared her feelings about her son with the Sunday Times.

She spoke of how this fall will be a tough period of her life. The actress stated, "In the fall, Brad [Falchuk] and I have boys that will be going off to university."

After getting divorced from Chris, Paltrow married Falchuk in 2018. During her interview, she spoke of both Moses and her husband's son Brody stating, "It'll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house."

Sharing her “grief” over her son leaving for college, the actress stated, "On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief, On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

Further in the interview, the Shallow Hal actress portrayed herself with bravery and strongly stated, "Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

