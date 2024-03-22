'Can Only Make So Many Good Ones': Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Thoughts On Superhero Movies In Hollywood

During the most appreciated awards ceremony in the film industry, the Oscars, Cord Jefferson, while accepting his trophy this year, spoke of what attitude the movie makers should have.

Addressing his words, Gwyneth Paltrow put her views forth and spoke of the superhero genre that has been widely embraced in Hollywood.

Gwyneth Paltrow about the Superhero genre in Hollywood

Cord Jefferson who recently won the Oscar for the best-adapted screenplay, for his directorial American Fiction, made a critical remark during his acceptance speech. The director addressed the industry leaders and stated, “Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies.”

Gwyneth Paltrow had recently appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones. The actress widely appreciated for her portal of the Marvel character Pepper Potts, was asked by the host Sean Evans about her views on the speech by Jefferson.

While addressing the question, the Seven actress stated, “I absolutely understand where he’s coming from.”

Further shedding light on the same topic, Paltrow expressed, “You want to have the best chance of having a strong ROI. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable. But I think if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

Recalling the good old movies that were made in the ‘90s, The Talented Mr. Ripley actress said, “I grew up doing those (mid-budget) movies and I sometimes lament the fact that I look back at some movies I made in the ’90s and think that just wouldn’t get made now.”

“You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake and people can, sort of, express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. And I think those are generally the more resonant ones,” the seasoned actress added while expressing her views on the movies that are made in the Hollywood film industry.

What others are talking about superhero fatigue

Gwyneth Paltrow is not the only one to speak about the fatigue that is being experienced by not only the fans but also by the industry these days. The overburden of superhero movies is being witnessed by almost everyone including the actors such as Paul Dano and even directors like Taiki Waititi.

Recently talking to The Independent, Paul Dano opined that “quantity over quality” has been a major reason last year, for the Marvel and DC Studios‘ box office flops.

“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK — what now?’ Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into (comic book movies), or something else blossoms which is not superheroes. I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment,” The Batman actor exclaimed.

