'He's In A Very Lost Space': S.W.A.T. Star Kenny Johnson Talks About His Character Dominique Luca's Era Coming To End

One of the most dramatic and action series seems to be coming to an end. And as it is moving close to it, the character played by Kenny Johnson has been scripted to choose a very peculiar path.

Read on and know what exactly happened to the S.W.A.T. member Dominique Luca.

Kenny Johnson about his character Dominique Luca

In the episode that aired right before the recent one, Escape, it was shown that the off-duty member of S.W.A.T., Dominique Luca was shot by three bullets that pierced his chest and shoulder.

The third-generation team member happened to be attacked while trying to prevent a robbery. The assault seemed so brutal that some viewers thought he wouldn't survive in the next episode.

On top of that, the promo for the then-upcoming episode showed a gathering of cops and S.W.A.T. team members that looked like a funeral.

In his recent interview with Parade, Kenny Johnson who plays the character of Luca stated, “I remember I said, ‘I’m dead. I’m dead. You can’t survive that. I’ve got to be dead.’”

“But it’s written that it missed the main artery by three millimeters or something. So, nothing was life threatening. But it looks like I’m dead. And the way they promoted it, it’s like a freaking funeral. So, yeah, people are excited to come back to see Luca’s funeral. But it’s not going to be, it’s going to be way different than that” he added.

What happened in the latest episode of SWAT?

The funeral that fans thought they would see in Last Call, the latest episode, actually was a retirement ceremony of Kenny Johnson’s character.

Dominique Luca wasn't killed by those three bullets, however, one had caused him a serious injury. Because of the nerve damage in his shoulder, he won't be able to pick up a weapon from here on.

This put him in a tough choice, to either choose the desk job at LAPD or retire. Now how could a man who was once on the frontline choose to sit silent on his desk? Hence he chose the latter.

Speaking of Luca, Johnson stated, “I think Luca, in particular, not only is he S.W.A.T. because it’s all he knows, but he really wants to serve and protect people. He wants to be out there on the frontlines, whether that’s giving up his life or not. It’s what he was born to do and it’s the selfless part of him.”

“He’s in a very lost space,” said the 60-year-old actor. The ending of Luca seemed very saddening as he looked to be confused with no idea of what would he do further in his life.

Speaking of this feeling the Blade star added, “You’re in shock, you’re angry, you’re emotional and at the same time, how do you accept that from when you get the news to the end of the episode? I think it is still spinning in his head, like, ‘I’m lost, I’m lost.’”

