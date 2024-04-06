Taylor Swift Creates Playlists For Apple Music Based On 5 Stages Of Heartbreak; Know WHAT Songs Are Added To List

Taylor Swift shared five playlists with Apple Music on Friday, amidst the release of her new album on April 19. Swift curated the playlist based on the five stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. While the fans are excited to get a personalized playlist from Taylor Swift, they speculate whether the theme of the album revolves around breakups.

With the title drop of the album, fans wondered if the set of songs were dedicated to the pop icon’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. However, there has been no official confirmation from the singer’s team.

What Playlists Has Taylor Swift Made For Apple Music?

The 13th Grammy Award winner announced the release of her new album at the time of accepting an award for Midnights. While it is only a few days before fans get a new set of Taylor Swift songs, for now, Swift has created five playlists for Apple Music, surrounding the theme of five stages of heartbreak.

1. I Love You; It's Ruining My Life Playlist

The first stage of heartbreak is denial. The Blank Space singer perfectly titles the list of songs, while she includes tracks like Lavender Haze and Style. These songs could capture the essence of denial well and make the fans croon to the lyrics with all kinds of emotions. Swift described the set: "This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary."

2. You Don't Get To Tell Me About Sad Songs

The second playlist deals with the emotion of anger. Tracks like High Infidelity and Bad Blood have been added to the list. With the list of songs present in this playlist, one could surely be reminded of a toxic person, causing them to rile up. In her message for listeners, Taylor said, "These songs all have one thing in common, I wrote them while feeling anger. Over the years, I've learned that anger can manifest itself in a lot of different ways, but the healthiest way that it manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it."

3. Am I Allowed To Cry? Playlist

Describing the third stage of heartbreak, the Lovestory singer curated a set of songs like Say Don't Go and Comeback… Be Here. The track lets out a feeling of bargaining where the person is either coming on good terms with himself or the opposite party. The Cats actress says, "You're trying to make things better, you're oftentimes feeling really desperate because oftentimes we have a gut intuition that tells us things are not going to go the way that we hope, which makes us more desperate, which makes us bargain more."

4. Old Habits Die Screaming Songs

The fourth stage is depression. The playlist describing the feeling consists of songs like Champagne Problems and All Too Well. The tracks revolve around the feeling of losing. The Karma singer shared, "I often feel like when I'm either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that's in the phase where I'm close to getting past that feeling."

5. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart Songs

The concluding stage of heartbreak is acceptance. When the person is finally past the bad times, they feel free. The exact essence is captured in the final playlist by Taylor Swift. For the set of songs, the Lover singer said, "The songs represent making room for more good in your life, making that choice because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things too."

While the pop star gears up for the album release, SiriusXM earlier revealed that it had dedicated a whole channel to Taylor Swift. The channel will be named Channel 13, referring to Swift's lucky number. The broadcasting will begin from April 7 until May 6.

