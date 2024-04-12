'He's Living In So Much Gratitude': Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Dad Brian Wilson's Reaction To Conservatorship Ruling

As Carnie Wilson embarks on a new health journey, bidding farewell to gluten and sugar in her quest to shed the weight she's grappled with for years, the singer is also lending her support to her father, Brian Wilson, who is living under a conservatorship following the passing of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter.

“He's well taken care of,” Wilson, 55, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He's living in so much gratitude right now that he got to tour all these years. We are a very big part of his life, helping monitor his health, helping them make sure that every day, he's cared for.”

Brian Wilson's Family Establishes Conservatorship Amid Health Struggles

Back in February, Wilson's family took steps to establish a conservatorship for Brian, who is now 81, as he grapples with a major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia), according to court documents. Despite these challenges, Wilson reassures that the cofounder of the Beach Boys is being looked after and remains safe and comfortable. He still finds joy in some of his favorite pastimes, like cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers and dining at Musso & Frank's restaurant in Hollywood.

“His dear friend and caretaker, Gloria, has been with him for almost 40 years,” the Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson host says. “We're very close communicating.”

Family Bonds: Carnie Wilson Shares Heartfelt Moments and Meals with Dad Brian Wilson

The family regularly gathers over Zoom with Brian's five adopted children from his second wife, Melinda, who passed away in January. "We're growing closer with each passing day," Wilson reveals. "Life's unpredictable, so it's important to cherish every moment with your loved ones."

On Easter, Wilson spent time with her dad, delighting him with his favorite dishes: steak and mac and cheese. “He loves food, probably where I got it from,” Wilson quips.

Reflecting on her childhood, Wilson fondly recalls cooking traditional meals like matzo ball soup, brisket, and chocolate chip cookies with her grandmother. Her passion for cooking deepened when she became pregnant with her first daughter, Lola, who's now 18.

Carnie Wilson Shares Journey in Cooking and Family Bonding Amidst Father's Health Challenges

“I was craving some things and I started making cheesecakes, bread puddings and different desserts,” Wilson says. “I wanted to be a better cook for my husband and I wanted to learn family dishes and comfort food.”

Acknowledging her father's aging process, Wilson notes that Brian feels it, although he remains active. "He's definitely feeling the effects," says the former Masked Singer contestant. "He underwent two spinal surgeries that impacted his mobility. He's currently undergoing physical therapy, but he's resilient. He's as strong as a bull.

Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Overcoming Family Challenges and Healing with Her Father

The Wilson Phillips singer has been open about her father's absence during her upbringing. She also inherited his struggles with alcohol abuse, drug addiction (Brian experienced an overdose in 1982), and overeating.

"I would have my feelings and not know what to do with them, and so I would eat or I would drink," Wilson, now 20 years sober, says. "It was a challenge when I got sober. I was forced to work a 12-step program. I've had therapy and I have a wonderful therapist that I still call once in a while. But I went through all that childhood stuff, the self-help books and everything. I realized that it's OK if there are ups and downs."

Despite their rocky past, Wilson and her father managed to mend their relationship and even collaborated on recording and performing together. "Nobody's perfect," Wilson acknowledges. "We've both undergone a lot of healing, exchanged apologies, and tried our best. I couldn't ask for anything more than that in our father-daughter bond."

Carnie Wilson Passes on Love of Music to Her Daughters, Sharing the Joy of Performing Together

Wilson has enthusiastically shared her passion for music with her daughters, who she shares with guitarist Rob Bonfiglio. Lola has taken to singing, while Luci, aged 14, showcases her talent on the cello.

“I'm used to family singing together. That's what we do,” the TV personality says. “We're so lucky to have that. Being on stage with my daughters, Lola singing, Luci has come and played , is the greatest joy I can ever think of.”

Catch the premiere of Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson on Tuesday, April 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

