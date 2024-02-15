Hilary Duff’s Husband Shares Hilarious Post On Valentine’s Day; Gives Shout Out To All ‘Brave Men’ His Wife Dated

Actress and singer Hilary Duff’s husband, singer and songwriter Matthew Koma, shared a hilarious post on Instagram wishing his wife a happy Valentine’s Day. Koma’s post had mentions of Duff’s exes as well as pictures of the Lizzie McGuire actress with her former boyfriends Jason Walsh and Ely Sandwick.

The Kisses Again singer wrote the caption, “This Valentine’s Day, I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years. You don’t go unnoticed, and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home every day.” Adding to her husband’s fun banter, Duff responded to the post by writing, “You are truly ill. Matthew.”

The Cinderella Story star herself posted for her husband with the caption, “I love you, Matthew. The only thing I would change would be your dairy allergy.” The DJ and Duff married in 2019 and celebrated their fourth anniversary in December last year.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s relationship timeline

Hilary Duff got together with Matthew Koma in 2015, a year after divorcing her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The two hit it off immediately, and they started dating briefly after their first meeting. Two years later, the couple publicly confirmed their relationship when they walked the SAG Awards red carpet together.

Hitting a rough patch in their dating life, the duo took a break from each other and got back together months later. Duff and Koma soon welcomed their daughter in 2019, a year before marriage. The couple took the next step in their relationship by tying the knot in December 2019 in an intimate ceremony.

Hilary Duff’s Exes

In a tickling Valentine’s post, Matthew Koma mentioned his wife’s two exes and thanked them for saving Duff from the dangerous oceans. Hilary dated her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, for six months while on a break with her now husband, Matthew Koma. Duff shared a steamy picture with Walsh on Instagram back in 2016. The two went separate ways after calling it quits.

Apart from him, the How I Met Your Father actress was also seeing Ely Sandwick for a short period of time in 2017. After breaking up with Sandwick, Duff got together with Koma and married him in the following years.

