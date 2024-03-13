Who Is Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma? All About Him As He Undergoes Vasectomy Amidst Baby 4 Arrival

The Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff shares four kids with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share Luca, Banks, Mae and their new baby on the way. Luca is from her previous marriage with Mike Comrie. However, a recent post of Suitcase singer Koma is taking fans by a storm. Did he just undergo a Vasectomy? Why? Find out.

Who is Matthew Koma?

A renowned American singer, DJ, songwriter and record producer, Matthew Koma worked with the music group Eve 6 for four years between 2007-2011 before getting into individual label productions. He has written over half a century of songs since his career’s inception. He has been a devoted family man since his marriage to the Cinderella star in 2019. Hilary Duff announced her third baby with Koma in December 2023. The 36-year-old Koma shared a story on Instagram with the caption "It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" as he drives to the hospital.

What more did Matthew Koma post on the day of his Vasectomy surgery?

He also added a snap of him dressed in the hospital gown, with the caption, "vasectomy fit check" in the upcoming stories. He kept adding various selfies before the procedure calling it “feeling hyped”. The couple is expecting their third baby together as Luca is from Duff’s previous marriage with Mike Comrie. Post surgery, Koma added another post saying, "It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure." He also said, "10/10 would recommend,” as he posed with his bandaging below. He also added a picture of his soon to be mother wife and called her a “hot nurse”. While the reason for the Vasectomy is unknown, it is speculated that the couple has taken this step to not have any more children in the future. However nothing is known yet.

