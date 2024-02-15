Is Will Smith Planning An Acting Comeback Post Chris Rock Oscar Slapping Drama? 'Sugar Bandits' To Be The Rumored New Project

Will Smith, the acclaimed actor known for his versatile performances, is poised to make a significant return to the big screen following the infamous Oscar slap controversy. After a period of reflection and public scrutiny, Smith is ready to reignite his acting career with a series of high-profile projects, marking a pivotal moment in his Hollywood journey, with the recent addition of an action film called Sugar Bandits.

Will Smith’s stunted work in Hollywood post his Oscar slap controversy

Before the controversy erupted at the Oscars, Will Smith had been actively involved in several notable films, showcasing his talent and range as an actor. Projects like King Richard and Emancipation positioned him as a serious contender in the awards circuit, garnering critical acclaim and accolades. However, everything changed during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony when Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The incident sparked widespread debate and criticism, putting Smith under intense public scrutiny. Despite his subsequent apologies and expressions of regret, the repercussions of his actions reverberated throughout the industry, casting a shadow over his career. As per many sources, productions hesitated in working with Smith, until now, offering a chance to the acclaimed actor to make his Hollywood comeback.

Will Smith’s upcoming major Hollywood projects with Sony and Netflix

Undeterred by the challenges he faced, Will Smith is now gearing up for a Hollywood comeback with a strategic focus on commercial projects. Smith is set to reprise his iconic role in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, signaling his return to familiar territory in the world of action-packed blockbusters.

Alongside this, he will star in Fast and Loose, a Netflix thriller that promises to showcase his star power and on-screen charisma. Netflix as reported already approved Fast and Loose one month before Smith’s infamous Oscar slap controversy, but decided to halt the project post it when the actor became the pinpoint for public scrutiny in reflection of his past actions. “Netflix definitely wasn’t willing to be the first studio to get back into business with Will,” a source shared in a conversation with Variety .

Additionally, Smith has grabbed a brand new role for him. The Bad Boy star, as reported via Variety , will soon be featured in the upcoming action film Sugar Bandits, based on Chuck Hogan's book Devils in Exile. In this movie, Smith will portray the character of Neal Maven, an Iraq War veteran embroiled in a mission to dismantle the Boston drug trade. With Chuck Hogan on board to write the screenplay, the film holds tremendous promise as a compelling action crime thriller. Smith's portrayal of Neal Maven is expected to captivate audiences and reaffirm his status as one of Hollywood's leading actors.

Despite the challenges he faced in the aftermath of the Oscar controversy, Smith remains determined to reclaim his position as a powerhouse performer and box office draw. With a slate of exciting projects on the horizon, he is ready to reclaim his position as a blockbuster actor in the Hollywood industry.

