'Truly Wild Choice': Pregnant Disney Star Hilary Duff Reveals Thoughts On Being Mom Of Four

Hilary Duff reveals her thoughts about being a mom of four

Actress Hilary Duff reflects on being the mother of four children. She took to Instagram to show off her baby bump and shared her thoughts about soon welcoming a fourth child to their family.

On Sunday, April 7, the pregnant Disney Channel star shared a series of photos of herself posing with her husband, Matthew Koma.

"4 kids is a truly wild choice," Duff wrote in the lengthy caption before praising Koma, 36, for his support. "And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you (one small black heart emoji)."

"Also on a separate note..." she ended the post, joking: "Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night."

In the series of photos, Duff could be seen lying on Koma's lap, as she wore a pink sweater and a long white patterned skirt. Koma sported a pair of jeans and a red button-down shirt, and the couple's dog lounged next to them on the couch.

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, had a vasectomy this March

Hilary Duff is already the mother of her three children. Hilary and Matthew share two daughters, Banks (5) and Mae (3). She and her ex-husband Mike Cormie, have a son, Luca (12).

Talking about her husband’s vasectomy, the fourth baby will be the last for Duff and Koma after he revealed he had a vasectomy in March.

At the time, on March 11, the musician shared several snaps and clips documenting the experience on his Instagram Stories, starting with a selfie in a car with the caption, "It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" before adding another of his "vasectomy fit check" as he snapped a mirror selfie of his outfit.

Followed by that, Koma then shared more mirror selfies while waiting for the procedure in the hospital, revealing he had taken Valium and was "feeling hyped."

In another Instagram selfie in his hospital cap and gown following the procedure, he wrote, "It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s marriage

Actress Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma tied the knot a few days before Christmas on 21st December 2019, per Duff’s Instagram post that consists of their married photos starting from the couple’s animated photo.

A source revealed to People at the time that the ceremony "was small and low-key" with "only family and close friends" present.

It was officiated by Duff's Younger costar Molly Bernard, as well as actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and took place in the front yard of the couple's Los Angeles home.

According to Elle, Koma proposed marriage to Duff in May 2019 at a park near their New York City apartment.

Meanwhile, the romantic couple got engaged in 2019. They married seven months later that year. Currently, the couple have been married for the past 4 years at their home in Los Angeles after they dated each other since 2017.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma expect their fourth child

Back in December 2023, Duff first announced that she was expecting her fourth child via a Christmas card photo on Instagram.

The image showed her holding her baby bump, surrounded by the mayhem of her husband and kids.

"So much for silent nights," the card read. "Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew."

In conclusion, the wild couple will have three children. Their strong and deep-rooted love binds them together as a happy family.

