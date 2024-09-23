His Three Daughters Director Used THIS Reference To Establish Secret Communication Between Christina And Katie’s Characters

His Three Daughters is an emotional tale following three estranged siblings who find their way back home to look after their terminally ill father. The siblings — played by Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne — who are united by an impending tragedy must find a way to resolve their personal grudges and differences, which becomes challenging credit to their contrasting personalities.

Although each sibling has a complicated dynamic, Coon and Olsen’s characters, Katie and Christina, who are related by blood, have a profound relationship. Meanwhile, their adopted sister Rachel (Lyonne) is far more estranged. Director Azazel Jacobs used unique language with a surprisingly bizarre reference to portray a deeper connection between Katie and Christina.

Speaking to IndieWire, the director revealed that he looked up “different pig Latin languages” while toying with the idea. “I don’t know if it’s that, it’s like a childish gibberish — that seemed like the simplest way of communicating,” he added. A secret communication he always witnessed between siblings but never experienced himself.

Azazel further revealed Coon and Olsen’s surprising reaction to the initial draft of the scribbles. “I wrote it out phonetically and I remember getting a call from both Lizzie and Carrie saying, ‘So how is this actually said?’” he said.

The director wrote something and explained it was meant to be said, hoping they’d figure it out, and fortunately, they did. By the time they showed up, they could grasp it very quickly. “It was the first time I was hearing what that would sound like out of my mind, an instinct they used and embraced and stuck with,” the director added.

The Wanda Vision actress and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actress spoke in the unintelligible language in a few scenes but they were enough to form a lasting impact on viewers. This was meant to showcase the bond exclusively shared between Katie and Christina who might have experienced trauma bonding after the death of their mother at a young age.

So, them communicating in an exclusive language made Rachel — who joined the family as a young girl —more of an outsider in the family. “This tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another,” says the official synopsis.

His Three Daughters is available to stream on Netflix now.