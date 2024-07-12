Hoda Kotb Reveals She Is Clear About What She Wants In Her Dating Life

Journalist Hoda Kotb is getting candid about her personal life, more specifically her dating life. The Today’s host was previously in a relationship with Joel Schiffman. The pair parted ways in early 2022 after being together for eight years. They share two children Hope, 4, and Haley, 7.

Now, Kotb, who is also the host of her podcast, Making Space, celebrated a milestone as her 50th guests have featured on it. She opened up to People about being clear on what she wants in her dating life moving forward. Read ahead to know the conversation she had with her friend that helped her clear her mind in this area of her life.

Hoda Kotb on her dating life

While conversing with the outlet, the journalist touched on her dating life. She said that it is so funny as “everyone's got their skin in the game.”

A friend of Kotb asked her what she has room for in her dating life. Kotb expanded that it is very important to ask oneself when one is looking for whatever it is.

The journalist further said that her friend questioned her on what she would have space for. To which, Kotb replied that she wanted to have space for a Thursday night date. Her friend then responded that it is what the journalist should look for and not seek out.

The Today host shared, “Sometimes you're looking for something that you don't have space for at this point.” She added that he does not have time as she is occupied with work, her kids, and all the things.

Advertisement

Kotb continued, "But then, all of a sudden, she said that and that made it clearer to me.” She realized that she wanted a Thursday date night, so she (Kotb) does that.

More about Hoda Kotb’s podcast

Speaking about the journalist making space in her dating life, the name of her podcast Making Space With Hoda Kotb also seemingly suggests the same thing.

The podcast has had notable guests including Celine Dion and Viola Davis, where the conversations between the host and the guest can be watched in its rawest form.

Lainey Wilson was the 50th guest on the journalist’s podcast. Kotb also elaborated on the Grammy-winning artist. She spoke about Wilson’s perseverance, which is a common thing when it comes to most of the guests featured on the podcast.

As per the publication, Kotb also shared about learning to be more comfortable in her own skin and realizing that life is about “joy.” She tries to view life like that.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Incredible Fighter' Céline Dion Planning a Return to Stage? Hoda Kotb Reveals