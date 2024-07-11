'Incredible Fighter' Céline Dion Planning a Return to Stage? Hoda Kotb Reveals

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, known for her hits like My Heart Will Go On and I'm Alive, is about to return to live performances very soon, according to a recent announcement by Hoda Kotb, an anchor on the Today Show.

In an interview with Dion, Kotb learned about the singer's daring battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Dion's struggle was revealed during their on-camera discussion in June, and Kotb was deeply moved by Dion's resilience and determination

Kotb mentioned, "First of all, she's an incredible fighter. I had no idea what she had been through or how close she came at some point to actually not surviving it."

Despite the difficulties Dion faced, Kotb shared thrilling news during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 9. Kotb revealed that Dion is preparing to return to performing live, indicating that the singer is back on track and ready to share her music once again with fans globally.

During the interview, Kotb recounted a crucial moment after the conversation with Dion, where she tried to disclose more details about Dion’s plans. "Her manager was off-camera, and I go, 'So what's going on? When are you performing again?' And she goes, 'Can I tell her?' And her manager goes, 'No!' He screams, 'No.' I was like, there's something," Kotb shared, hinting at a future surprise in store for Dion’s fans.

Assumptions have arisen among fans about whether Dion is going to make a surprise return at the upcoming Paris Olympics. A viewer on Watch What Happens Live suggested the idea, to which Kotb replied positively, calling it spectacular. However, Kotb expressed some confusion about the details but declared, "I know she's going to perform live again, though. I don’t know where."

Host Andy Cohen expressed skepticism about Dion performing at the Paris Olympics due to the changeable nature of stiff-person syndrome. He argued that such tightly scheduled events might create challenges for Dion. However, Kotb remained hopeful, opposing Cohen's concerns by highlighting Dion’s improved medical regimen and readiness to perform.

Kotb confirmed in her interview that “She’s gonna perform again, and there’s always gonna be a date and time to perform," she said. "I think she says she’s got a better medical regimen, medicine that she takes."

Dion's journey through stiff-person syndrome is documented in her latest non-fiction film, I Am: Celine Dion now streaming on Prime Video. The documentary focuses on Dion's personal life and health struggles, as well as her determination to overcome her barriers and return to her passion for music.

Reflecting on her return to the recording studio after many years, Dion disclosed that the experience was challenging but also rewarding.”I got scared that it was harder. I was like, that’s not supposed to be hard,” Dion admitted, highlighting her commitment to overcoming fear and pursuing her musical ambitions.

Looking ahead, Dion teased plans for a potential return on stage. “We're talking about putting a show together, and I have so many ideas. I can't wait,” she shared excitedly, hinting at future performances that will happen once again and that will fascinate audiences worldwide.

A spokesperson for Celine Dion has yet to comment on the recent theories and disclosures made by Hoda Kotb. As fans are eagerly waiting for further updates, one thing remains clear: Celine Dion’s strength and determination are opening doors to a successful return to the spotlight.

Although the singer has faced many challenges with her health, her strong determination and love for music keep inspiring her fans and people in the music industry. Keep watching for updates as Celine Dion gets ready to shine on stage again with her magical voice and unforgettable performances.

