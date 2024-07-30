House of the Dragon: How Far is Dragonstone from King's Landing? Analyzing Aemond's Quick Flight in Episode 7

House of the Dragon Season 2 has made clear the proximity of Dragonstone from King’s Landing. After Queen Rhaenyra wed Laenor Velaryon in Season 1, Dragonstone has pretty much been the conversation as she rules and emphasizes her power to the Greens from her throne there.

It is also explicit in the maps that Dragonstone is merely a stone throne away from King’s Landing just across Blackwater Bay. Hence, the close distance between the thrones of the Team Blacks and The Greens appears to be a threat to both houses.

How far is Dragonstone from King’s Landing?

The latest episode, The Red Sowing, ended with Aemond flying out on Vhagar to chase Ulf the White as he flaunted his newly claimed dragon, Silverwing, by hovering over King’s Landing. Reaching Rhaenyra’s dominion, the Prince Regent is forced to flee home after he sees Team Black’s new dragon tally.

While it seemed like a few minutes for Aemond to reach Dragonstone on Vhagar, one of the slower dragons, a rough estimate of the distance was revealed as 400 miles/643 km. According to ScreenRant, George R.R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Ice & Fire, makes references to distances in Westeros in varying contexts in addition to brief details in the HBO series.

The information can be put together to draw a roughly scaled map of Westeros. Using the length of The Wall, which is 300 miles/482 km, as a unit of measurement, the distance between King’s Landing and Dragonstone is approximately 400 miles.

Besides, the flying speed of dragons is also a considerable factor in the distance and time needed to travel to Dragonstone and Driftmark from King’s Landing. It further depends on the matter of urgency as Vhagar was swift to catch up with Silverwing within a matter of minutes. Vhagar being the largest but slower dragons, it can be speculated that smaller dragons might take a shorter travel time than her.

Earlier, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon highlighted that dragons are faster than ravens which gives a relative idea of the fire-spitting beasts' flying speeds.

What to expect in the Season 2 finale?

House of the Dragon Season 2 drifts closer to its end with a lot yet to uncover. The season finale is scheduled for August 4, 2024, and a fresh new trailer for the episode teases what’s to come next.

The season finale preview shows the Blacks and the Greens marching closer to war as Ser Criston Cole warns, “The dragons dance, and men are like dust under their feet. We march now toward our annihilation.” Now that Queen Rhaenyra has found three new Dragonriders who shall serve her during the Dance of the Dragons, the power on both sides appears equaled, if not more.

Therefore, Aemond, probably regretting his ambition by burning his own brother King Aegon and Sunfyre at the Battle of Rook's Rest, now reaches out to his sister, Queen Helaena to fly out to war with Dreamfyre.

The HBO series might likely end on a cliffhanger once again, to pick up the civil war in their now-renewed Season 3. The debut season ended with Queen Rhaenyra’s son, Lucaerys, and Arrax being slain by Aemond and Vhagar, with the scene closing on a fiery Rhaenyra ready to incite war.

While the war is inevitable at this point, it’s difficult to wrap it all up within one episode that hints at the possibility of the Dance of the Dragons continuing well within Season 3.

