House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers; Everything You Missed

The latest episode of House of the Dragon is the second-to-last of Season 2. With only one episode remaining, fans are bracing for another long wait until Season 3 arrives. In this episode, tensions escalated as dragons played a crucial role in the ongoing conflict.

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen was determined to assert her control. She focused on gathering her dragon seed—individuals of Targaryen blood who can claim dragons. Let’s dive into the highlights and key moments from Episode 7.

A dramatic start

This week’s episode opens with Rhaenyra confronting Addam of Hull, who appears completely confused and just seeks comfort. Addam is eager to serve Rhaenyra and hopes to earn recognition from his father, Corlys Velaryon. His brother, Alyn, also seeks their father’s approval, highlighting the complex family dynamics at play.

These brothers are part of Rhaenyra’s army of bastards, contributing to the ongoing power struggle. Jacaerys, Rhaenyra’s son, feels threatened by their presence, knowing he too is a bastard. Despite the turmoil, Rhaenyra remains sympathetic but faces difficult decisions.

The struggles in King’s Landing

King’s Landing is in turmoil this episode. The citizens are disgruntled and eager to leave the Red Keep due to starvation and frustration with Aemond and Aegon II. The council is embroiled in power struggles, exacerbating the chaos. With Otto Hightower and Queen Alicent absent, there’s a lack of strong leadership.

Aemond, the one-eyed king, struggles to maintain control. Trust in him and Aegon II is waning. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen makes headway in Harrenhal. After grappling with nightmares, he gains clarity and allies with Lord Tully to secure support for Rhaenyra from the Riverlands.

The dragon pit showdown

The dragon pit becomes the focal point of this episode, where characters take big risks to claim a dragon. The stakes are high: either secure a dragon or risk becoming its next meal. Addam of Hull seeks to become a dragon rider and gains a new ally for Rhaenyra when the dragon Seasmoke chooses him, bolstering Team Black.

While Addam finds success, many others do not. Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy, is working to recruit dragon riders. Unfortunately, most of those seeking dragons in King’s Landing meet a grim fate, being killed by Vermithor, one of the largest dragons in Westeros.

A fiery experiment

In a dramatic twist, many would-be riders die attempting to tame the fierce Vermithor. However, hope emerges amidst the chaos as new dragon riders step forward. Hugh, a blacksmith struggling to care for his sick daughter, claims Vermithor, believing the dragon will help him secure a better future.

Ulf, a local who believes he has Targaryen blood, bonds with Silverwing to prove his noble heritage. With these new allies, Rhaenyra’s dragon power grows, enhancing her chances in the fight against her enemies.

The challenges of Team Green

While Team Black grows stronger, Team Green faces significant challenges. In King’s Landing, Aemond struggles to maintain control. The city’s defenses are weak, allowing Rhaenyra’s spies to infiltrate easily. Aemond attempts to impose rules, but this only exacerbates the situation. When Ulf takes a joyride on Silverwing over King’s Landing, Aemond rushes to protect Vhagar, a formidable dragon.

Meanwhile, Aemond’s mother, Alicent, feels increasingly isolated. She retreats into the woods to contemplate her role in this perilous situation. When asked if she will return to the city, she replies, “I’m not sure I ever will.”

With this, the excitement for the final episode is very high.

