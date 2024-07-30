House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Team Black's Dragonseeds Explained

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 was, if not anything, a ray of hope to the Team Blacks as Rhaenyra churned out some fresh new Dragonriders. Though their legitimacy might not be all that grandeur as the high-borns, the thin-blooded Valyrians or Dragonseeds shall play a pivotal role in the civil war, Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 ending explained

Episode 7, titled The Red Sowing, picks right up from the last episode where viewers were left hanging on the fate of Addam of Hull, Lord Corlys Velaryon’s bastard son as Seasmoke is on the verge of smoking him up.

Queen Rhaenyra, after her little moment with The White Worm, Mysaria, flies out on Syrax to find out who is Seasmoke’s new rider. After confronting Addam, she realizes that the universe is helping her out to gather the potential Targaryen low-born Dragonriders.

Meanwhile, Addam’s brother and Lord Corlys’ trusted confidant, Alyn of Hull vows to travel the seas with the Sea Snake once again after witnessing his brother’s honor. Besides Addam, there are a few more Dragonriders viewers get to acquaint themselves with.

Mysaria’s plan flourished as she received names of other bastards with Valyrian heritage who could be potential riders to the dragons in the Vale of Dragonstone. Vermithor is claimed by Hugh the Hammer after many a bloodshed as he bravely steps in front of the fire-spitting beast.

Whereas Ulf the White, although gets to claim a dragon, his approach is not all that heroic. He also stands up to claim Vermithor who prepares to burn him to death but Ulf the White’s run for life lands him in Silverwing’s embrace. Next thing we know, Ulf the White is steering Silverwing in the skies above King’s Landing.

However, Prince Jacaerys is vulnerable to the influx of new dragonseeds as he is unable to separate their heritage from his own. The Prince’s blood runs in the Strongs as well as the Targaryens which makes him no more than the new dragonriders. Queen Rhaenyra understands his son's reservations but prevailing over King’s Landing to claim her birthright to the Iron Throne appears imperative.

With the Season finale at a stone throw’s away, Queen Rhaneyra will likely have one more dragon. Rhaena was seen chasing off the humongous Sheepstealer in Eyrie where she was sent to take care of her siblings and will possibly mount the wild dragon.

Who are all the new dragons in Dragonstone?

Team Green has, since the beginning of the civil war, heavily relied on Vhagar for their triumph while King Aegon’s Sunfyre is now of little worth to King’s Landing. Queen Rhaenyra, lacking a real ground army, boasted of only three dragons but the new episode shows a considerable increase in dragon strength. After all, it’s the Dance of the Dragons, and as Ser Criston Cole previously told Queen Dowager Alicent, “we have given the war to the Dragons.”

If including Daemon and his much-need dragon Caraxes, the following are the dragons Team Black now boasts of:

Rhaenyra / Syrax

Daemon / Caraxes

Baela / Moondancer

Jacaerys / Vermax

Hugh Hammer / Vermithor

Ulf the White / Silverwing

Addam of Hull / Seasmoke

While Prince Joffrey Velaryon and young Prince Aegon Targaryen are too small to be even considered for the war, they have bonded to the baby dragons, Tyraxes, and Stormcloud respectively.

