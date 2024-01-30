DC Studios has chosen Milly Alcock, best known for her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, to take on the role of Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Who is Milly Alcock

Amelia Milly Alcock, born on April 11, 2000, is an Australian actress known for her outstanding work. She garnered an AACTA nomination for her role in the Foxtel comedy-drama Upright (2019–2022) and achieved international recognition as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon (2022). Her compelling performance earned her a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) recognized her as a rising star in 2018.

Milly Alcock to star in DCU's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Milly is set to star in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is based on the DC comics run of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. While the project doesn't have a director yet, Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) was hired in November to write the screenplay.

James Gunn confirmed Milly Alcock's casting on Instagram, but there is no mention of when she will make her superhero debut. Speculation suggests that Supergirl might first appear alongside Superman before going on her storyline.

Who portrayed Supergirl before Milly Alcock

Alcock joins a notable lineage, as the character Supergirl, also known as Kara Zor-El, has been portrayed multiple times in recent years. Melissa Benoist took on the role in the CBS and CW series Supergirl, spanning six seasons, while Sasha Calle played Supergirl in the 2023 film The Flash, marking one of the last movies in the previous version of the DC cinematic universe. James Gunn emphasizes his desire for a clean slate with the new DC Universe.

In the 2022 comic book run Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl's origin story deviates from the traditional narrative. Instead of escaping Krypton as an infant like her cousin Superman, Kara witnesses her home planet's destruction until the age of 14, when she arrives on Earth.

This background, as explained by Gunn in 2023 while presenting the new DCU slate, makes the character "much more hardcore" than the Supergirl we are accustomed to seeing.

The absence of a director for the movie doesn't dampen the anticipation, and fans are eager to see how Milly Alcock brings this distinct version of Supergirl to life on the big screen. The film is part of the revitalized DC Universe, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic character.