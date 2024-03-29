House of the Dragon Season 2: Complete Episode Schedule With Release Dates; Where to Watch Online And More

Last week, two different trailers for House of the Dragon season 2 were released and they caused fans to publicly declare their support for either Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) or Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the Dragonstone crew. The trailer also confirmed the second season's Sunday, June 16 launch date, which HBO is set to release even sooner than we initially anticipated.

House of the Dragon Season 2: Episode schedule and where to watch online

The show, with ten hour-long episodes, made up the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, which is set almost 200 years before the events of the main series and centers on the succession conflict within House Targaryen. The epic climax, The Black Queen, took place on October 23, 2022. The second, on the other hand, will only consist of eight episodes in total and air on HBO and Max every Sunday.

The season 2 premiere is purportedly titled A Son for a Son, and episode 4 is reportedly titled A Dance of Dragons, which is the name given to the Targaryen succession war in George R. R. Martin's book series Fire and Blood, which served as the inspiration for the popular HBO series. Other than that, not much is known about the episode titles now. Additionally, it's unclear if the Emmy-winning fantasy series will continue to air new episodes every week, as in the first season, or if the August 4 season finale will go longer than past Game of Thrones finales.

Advertisement

Check out 'House of the Dragon' season 2 release schedule

Episode 201: June 16

Episode 202: June 23

Episode 203: June 30

Episode 204: July 7

Episode 205: July 14

Episode 206: July 21

Episode 207: July 28

Episode 208: August 4

The second season's plot will take place shortly after the first events, culminating in Rhaneyra's coronation as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms after King Viserys' death. Her reign, unfortunately, gets more problematic when her son Lucerys is killed by the Dragon of his uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), igniting the Targaryen succession conflict even further. She is already facing resistance from her half-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). And by the looks of those teasers, House of the Dragon fans might expect more substantial alterations to Rhaenyra's plot than they did in the book.

There was a lot of bloodshed and murder in House of the Dragon Season 1. From King's Landing to Dragonstone, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) journeyed to inform Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) of two significant developments: first, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had passed away, and second, the Hightower-led Greens have anointed Aegon king. After learning of this, Rhaenyra goes into early labor and loses her daughter. Furthermore, Rhaenyra preferred to wait rather than take control of "a kingdom of ash and bone," unlike Daemon, who wanted to launch an instant battle and use dragons to strike back.

Rhaenyra accepted the peace terms offered by the Hand of King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the mastermind behind the Greens' scheme to seize the Iron Throne when he arrived at Dragonstone.

Who will be in Season 2?

Things should calm down in Season 2 as it concentrates more on the Dance of the Dragons, often known as the Targaryen Civil War after a few time jumps that caused characters to grow older than their actors. Numerous characters will also be presented to us. Variety revealed in April 2023 that Gayle Rankin had been chosen for the role of Alys Rivers in Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Alys is referred to as the Witch Queen of Harrenhal in George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, and she plays a significant role for the Greens. Apart from Rankin, Ser Simon Strong, the great-uncle of Matthew Needham's Lord Larys Strong, was cast by Simon Russell Beale.

Advertisement

Ser Gwayne Hightower, the brother of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and sister of Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), will be portrayed by Freddie Fox in the interim. Yes, that implies that Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), and King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) are all his uncles. Abubakar Salim, who will play Alyn of Hull, is also joining the cast. Variety describes Alyn as "a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign."

In December 2023, HBO revealed more Season 2 cast members. Among them are Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Like the Targaryens, the House of the Dragon's brass is switching out governments. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed three Season 1 episodes, left his position after production was completed. Although an official explanation was not provided, Sapochnik found the job's demands too great, having directed some of the most challenging episodes of Game of Thrones for three years before working on House of the Dragon exclusively for Season 1. Ryan Condal will stay on as the only showrunner, while Sapochnik will continue as executive producer.

Meanwhile, veteran TV and movie director Alan Taylor is joining Season 2 as an executive producer to fill Sapochnik's vacancy. Seven episodes of Game of Thrones, including 'Baelor' from Season 1 and 'Beyond the Wall' from Season 7, have been directed by Taylor. Concurrently, the Blacks, commanded by Targaryen, were moving to win over the Westerosi lords to Rhaenyra's cause. After being prodded by his wife Rhaenys, a sickly Lord, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), announced his allegiance to Rhaenyra upon his return from the sea.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Corlys Velaryon Adorns Pin As Hand Of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen; How It Plays Out In The Books