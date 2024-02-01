House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Title Hints: 'Son For A Son'; Release Details, Expected Plot And More

Much anticipated season 2 of the drama series House of the Dragon will be released in August 2024; however, the title of the first episode is out. The details hint that the opening episode will be named Son For A Son, which could be apt, keeping the end of the last season in mind.

The letter that Prince Daemon wrote to Princess Rhaenyra in the previous season finale episode served as the inspiration for the title. The scene held importance in the narrative of the last season. To briefly describe, the letter read through the lines: "an eye for an eye, a son for a son."

What can fans expect from season 2?

Continuing on the same timeline as the older season, fans can expect well-choreographed action sequences and more of the excerpts taken from R.R. Martin's books. The season is also likely to show how the decisions taken by the characters lead to the House of Targaryen's end.

The series, as known, is set 200 years before Game of Thrones. The fans predict the showcase of the war of succession and the dance of the dragons to end the House of Targaryen era in the show. Helaena will also pick Maelor to be her youngest son. As the King's firstborn son and, thus, heir to the throne, she strongly believes Prince Jaehaerys should be protected. There have also been reports doing the rounds about the return of white walkers and the visit of Jace and Cregan to the night watch.

As mentioned earlier, the plot will be heavily based on R.R. Martin's books.

Anticipation of the fans

House of the Dragon is one of the most loved shows amongst the young audience. Especially. After the hit first season, viewers eagerly wait for the renewed season to hit their screens with curiosity and the question of what next. Also, according to a source, the show's sets had words written as undead, which the fans assume has something to do with the new season's narrative. Moreover, the fans are looking forward to Targaryens and Hightowers battling it over the upcoming episodes.

