How Are Celebs Gearing Up For The Big Grammys Night? From Parties To Award Ceremonies

The Grammy Awards 2024 are just around the corner, and the celebrities are out expressing their excitement. Artists were spotted at various parties in town, enjoying themselves and spreading joy. Here is a list of 11 artists who were seen at parties ahead of the bid awards night.

1. Jon Bon Jovi

The Grammy-winning artist Jon Bon Jovi was spotted at the pre-Grammy Gala alongside Dorothea Hurley and Stephanie Rose. The legend was honored by Bruce Springsteen and Shania Twain, among others, at the celebrations.

2. Ice Spice

Nominated as the best new artist at the Grammys this year, Ice Spice was present Thursday at Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party. The rapper was spotted along with other nominated artists like Jelly Roll and Noah Kahan.

3. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan is one of the nominees for the Grammys this year. The artist contests for the category of best new artist, along with seven other newcomers. The singer was seen celebrating his nomination at Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party on February 1st.

4. Coco Jones

Another one of the Grammy nominees, Coco Jones, partied hard at Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on Thursday. The artist was seen engaging in conversations with her fellow nominee, Victoria Monét. The singer entered wearing a black lace top paired with a crochet skirt.

5. Brandy Clark

Grabbing six Grammy nominations across three genres, Brandy Clark was spotted having a gala time at Celebration of Craft, presented by Producers & Engineers and Songwriters & Composers Wings. The singer attended the event on January 31st in a shiny black pantsuit.

6. The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty duo were snapped at the Celebration of Craft awards days before the Grammys. The two have bagged a nomination for the best new artist category. The couple performed at the event, making the audience go gaga over them.

7. SZA

SZA, a nominee for the Grammy Awards 2024, was snapped at the Billboard Power 100 event. The singer graced the night in a blue body-hugging dress on January 31st. The artist has the highest number of nominations this year. She takes the lead at nine, followed by Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

8. Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is nominated for the Best New Artist category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The artist was seen partying at the BMG Pre-Grammy Party at Bar Lis and later at Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party on February 1st.

9. Nate Smith

Country singer Nate Smith was spotted at the inaugural Grammy Week kickoff party along with his rumored girlfriend and singer Avril Lavigne. The duo twinned in black at the event and were seen sharing good times together.

10. Mark Ronson

Barbie music producer Mark Ronson was seen celebrating his five nominations at the Grammys. Ronson stepped in at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2024 and was clicked together with Teddy Swims.

11. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey was present for the Pre Grammy party at Billboard Host New Nominees Dinner on January 30th. The artist clicked with Paris Jackson. The two ladies looked stunning in the corset-style dresses. The singer got her first solo Grammy nomination for her song Angel this year, under the best R&B category.

