How Long Did Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship Last? Find Out

It is a fact that people online are more interested in celebrity relationships than their body of work in their respective professional fronts and exes, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have faced the same.

Both of them were once considered the IT couple of Holywood, primarily because of the ultimate relationship goals they gave. However, it is also essential to note, that Hudgens, who famously starred in High School Musical also dated the show’s co-star Zac Efron and people shipped them as well previously.

When it comes to her relationship with ex-Austin Butler, who is currently soaring high with global recognition due to his recent acting ventures, it was one of her longest unions, which lasted from 2011 to 2020. When the news about their breakup rolled, the fans expressed their respective opinions about the same on multiple social media platforms.

According to People magazine, an insider revealed, “Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out.”

But it seems that both individuals have moved on. Hudgens went on to marry professional baseball shortstop Cole Tucker in 2023. Her relationship was announced in the year 2021 and the two later tied the knot in a grand ceremony, held in Tulum, Mexico. The couple welcomed an additional member to their clan last year.

When it comes to Butler, as per the report the Dune Part Two star began dating model, actress, and entrepreneur Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. As per TMZ, the couple parted ways around the end of 2024.

