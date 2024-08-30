How To Watch The Kingsman Movies In Order Of Their Release? Check Out the Watch Guide HERE

The Kingsman movie series talks about a fresh twist on the British espionage system, offering viewers the choice to watch the films either in their release order or according to the chronological sequence of events within the story. Certain installments in the franchise delve into the past, exploring the origins of the intelligence agency, which can make it challenging to figure out the correct chronological viewing order. The upcoming Kingsman: The Blue Blood is expected to slot in neatly at the end of both the release and chronological orders.

The Kingsman films revolve around an elite group of secret agents who end up carrying out their missions with a combination of advanced technology and impeccable style. Based on a comic series, the Kingsman franchise is known for its over-the-top action sequences, giving it the feel of a comic book brought to life. The distinctive blend of humor and intense action sequences has earned the series a place among the top action comedies. Whether viewed by release date or in chronological order, the Kingsman movies are undeniably entertaining.

Michael Vaughn-led The Kingsman series began in 2015 with Kingsman: The Secret Service. This first film went on to introduce the central characters, Eggsy Unwin played by Taron Egerton, and Harry Hart portrayed by Colin Firth.

The success of the initial installment went on to pave the path for the espionage-espionage franchise.

The upcoming Kingsman: The Blue Blood has witnessed the longest gap between franchise installments, concerning its release date.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

The 2015 released Kingsman: The Secret Service was the first installment in the Micahel Vaughn-led franchise. The plot of the project revolves around a young man from a very rough background, Eggsy who went on to take care of his mother after giving up on the military. However, Eggsy is recruited into the Kingsman by Harry Hart, who reveals that Eggsy's father was also an agent. As Eggsy undergoes rigorous trials and training, Harry mentors him, teaching him that being a spy involves more than just fancy gadgets and tailored suits, famously stating, "Manners maketh man."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

The success of Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2015, Argyle filmmaker Michael Vaughn went ahead with the second installment named Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Eggsy moves forward with a second major mission. The plot centers around Poppy, the film's antagonist, who destroys the Kingsman's tailor shop and kills nearly every agent in Britain, sparing only Eggsy and Merlin. This disaster leads them to the Statesman, the American equivalent of the Kingsman. Throughout the movie, Eggsy discovers that Harry survived the events of the previous film and helps him regain his memory.

The King's Man (2021)

With The Kings Man marking the third installment of the Colin Firth-led franchise, the plot of the movie revolves around the origin of the talented espionage agency during World War I. The Kings Man follows Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), who creates a network of spies composed of servants, just as the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand ignites the war. However, Orlando’s network plays a very significant role in combating the villainous group leader Sheperd.

The story also weaves a connection with significant historical and political figures like Rasputin and Woodrow Wilson. The movie concludes with Orlando purchasing the iconic tailor shop that becomes the agency's headquarters, marking the official founding of the Kingsman and establishing it as the first chapter in the series' timeline.

With speculation around the threequel still in development for years, during an interview with reputed media Collider, Argylle filmmaker, Matthew Vaughn mentioned that Kingsman: The Blue Blood is taking so long because the protagonist, Taron Egerton, the actor who plays the character of Eggsy Unwin is super busy. The stellar cast of Kingsman: The Blue Bard includes Channing Tatum, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, and Taron Egerton. There is a possibility that Halle Berry might be seen as Ginger, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

