Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik’s Split Reportedly Has a Missing Prenup; All We Know So Far

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson recently announced her split from her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, after three years of marriage. The couple filed for divorce on March 19, 2025, as reported by People. This was done in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

The couple had been married for three years, and had tied the knot in October 2021. Updates on their relationship and marriage had remained private. However, it is not so that the couple never appeared publically together. Brunson occasionally acknowledged Anik's support publicly. During her 2022 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, she referred to him as "the most supportive man I've ever known."



As for the legalities of the matter, the court documents reveal that Brunson and Anik have a postnuptial agreement and not a prenup. The divorce documents, as per Life&Style, outline the division of their assets. The filing requests that each party be responsible for their own attorney's fees. The date of their separation is listed as "TBD," and the couple does not have any children together.

Brunson's career has seen significant success with Abbott Elementary, a series she not only stars in but also created and executive produces. The show has received critical acclaim, earning multiple Emmy Awards and solidifying Brunson's position in the entertainment industry.

The dissolution of Brunson and Anik's marriage adds to the list of high-profile celebrity breakups in 2025. Other notable separations this year include Sia and Dan Bernard, as well as Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

As Brunson and Anik navigate their separation, they have chosen to keep details of their personal lives private. The presence of a postnuptial agreement and the absence of children suggest that the divorce process may proceed without significant public scrutiny.​

