Who Is Bachelor Season 28 Winner Kelsey Anderson's Dad Mark Anderson? All About Him As He Joins The Golden Bachelorette

It feels like the perfect person for the Golden Bachelorette has arrived. With the phenomenal entry of the winner Kelsey Anderson’s handsome father Mark Anderson on the widely watched reality show. According to the reputed media outlet Entertainment Weekly, 57-year-old Mark Anderson will be competing against Joan Vasos on ABC ABC-backed Golden Bachelorette this autumn.

The viewers came across hunky Mark Anderson during one of the hometown dates episodes. He went on to secure the tag of Kelsey’s Hot Dad after the hometown episode in which Kelsey Anderson had brought her future fiancé Joey Graziadei to New Orleans.

Post that fans went on to talk about Kelsey Anderson’s dad Mark Anderson on social media and even insisted ABC cast the soft-spoken hunk either as a lead on The Golden Bachelor or one of the contestants during the inaugural season of the famous reality TV show.

During an interview with the reputed media outlet, Star Tribune, in April, Mark Anderson spoke about the current dating scenario. The widower in his late 50s said-

"It's been more than a little overwhelming. Traditional ways of dating aren’t really applicable anymore. I’m not 21 anymore. Where do you go and find somebody my age? How do you meet?”

Mark Anderson’s wife Denise passed away after struggling with breast cancer in 2018. Mark Anderson further shared the pictures of his daughter Kelsey, his daughter, Joey Graziadei, his future son-in-law, and his late wife Denise.

TV actor Kelsey Anderson strongly supports her father Mark and wants him to take a chance in love. During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the proud daughter said-

"I want my dad to get out there; I want my dad to date. I think that my mom really would want him to. My mom, before she passed, always said 'I want you to find somebody else. I want you to find another love.' Before she even was sick she would always say this. She just knew that she was going to pass before him."

Based on Mark Anderson’s ABC bio, he loved watching The Golden Bachelor as it somehow made him feel that he is not alone as many looking for love after the end of a particular chapter in their life. Apart from these other facts about Mark Anderson, one would be amazed to know that he is completely terrified of ostriches and can easily wiggle his ears. Elf is one of the favorite movies of Mark Anderson.

However, Mark Anderson is not the first Bachelor, who made his path to the ABC-backed popular senior dating sitcom spinoff. Before the army veteran, Patty James, mother of Bachelor of Matt James who was a part of season 25 was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor.

