Hugh Grant Opens Up On Colin Firth’s Casting In Bridget Jones Sequels; Says ‘It’s Nice To Give The Old Boy...'

Hugh Grant is set to make his return as Daniel Cleaver in the upcoming Bridget Jones movie. While the actor is set to star alongside Renee Zellweger, he will also share the screen space with Colin Firth.

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Grant opened up on his thoughts about The King’s Speech actor starring in the sequel films of the franchise.

While talking to Meyers on the show, the Notting Hill actor claimed that he is happy with Firth being a part of the movie and joked about the makers approaching the Mamma Mia star for the role over the years. Speaking about Firth’s opportunity to play the role of Mark Darcy, Grant said, "Poor Colin. They're still wheeling him out.” He went on to joke, "No, it's fine. It's nice to give the old boy some work."

When the host, Seth Meyers, asked Grant if he believed that giving Firth screen time in the film was an act of “charity,” the Wonka actor shared the term feels right to him, as according to him, Firth has worked a lot many years in the industry, and “Maybe I shouldn't say that, but it's brilliant work. Whoever did it."

Apart from the Bridget Jones movies, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth have also worked together in the hit 2003 film, Love Actually. In the film franchise, both Grant and Firth’s characters have engaged in a lighthearted banter over their feelings for Zellweger’s character of Bridget Jones.

However, the mocking between the actors has not been limited to on-screen. Their blunt comments continued off-screen too.

Previously, in an interview with Vanity Fair, The Four Weddings and a Funeral star revealed that his idea of entertainment would be to take up the first-row seat to watch Firth’s downfall. Grant went on to share, "Drinking a pint of London Pride while munching Twiglets and reading about Colin Firth having a critical and box office catastrophe."

Meanwhile, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will also star Leo Woodall, Isla Fischer, and Emma Thompson, among others.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

