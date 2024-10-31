Hugh Grant Shares Names Of His Two Daughters And The Story Behind It; Says ‘I Was In A Bit Of A...’

Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Eberstein surely went on the creative route while naming their youngest daughters. His daughters are named Lulu Danger and Blue Grant. Along with that he also shared the hilarious story behind naming them.

Grant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And before revealing their names, he also shared his not-so-conventional middle name as well. The show's host said to the actor that he must ask him about his middle name because it was a small detail and he did not know how it slipped past him the last time. He then asked if 'Mungo' was one of his middle names.

To which the veteran star agreed and said that his entire name was Hugh John Mungo Grant. He quipped that he was parents were not kind and this affected him in giving his own kids the “worse” monikers.

He further recalled his two youngest daughters names and the story behind that. The Bridget Jones Diary star said, “I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger.” He then shared that his eight-year-old daughter’s full name was Lulu Danger Grant.

The actor then went ahead and said that his five-year-old daughter’s name was Blue Grant and once again he revealed that he "panicked" while naming his kid with his spouse, so they ended up asking their daughter’s elder brother.

The pair said to him that a new baby was coming and asked what should they call her. To which, the actor’s son answered ‘Kevin’, as it was the name of his favorite minion from Despicable Me.

Grant and his wife decided to not go with that. The performer told the host that they thought of calling her Kevin but they told their son to come up with something else. After this, he suggested Blue because it was the color he liked.

For the unversed, the actor shares a daughter, Tabitha Xiao Xi, and a son Felix Chang Hong with his ex-partner, Tinglan Hong. With his current wife, Anna, he shares a son, John Mungo, Lulu, and Blue, per Page Six.

