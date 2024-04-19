Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department In Summation: Check Out Full Prologue Poem HERE

Taylor Swift's musical odyssey has always been a deeply personal narrative, closely following her experiences of love, heartbreak, and resilience. With the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), Swift once again invites listeners into her world of raw emotion and introspection. However, this album is not just about the music; it's about the intricate prologue that sets the stage for Swift's poetic exploration of her own life and relationships.

When Taylor Swift announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammys earlier this year, fans were eager to catch a glimpse of what awaited them. Swift teased them with what appeared to be song lyrics, only to reveal later that they were the concluding lines of a poignant poem titled, In Summation. These lines offered a preview of the emotional depth that awaited listeners in her album.

In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift unravels the threads of her heart, weaving a tapestry of emotions that range from longing to anger to heartbreak. Each song serves as a chapter in her personal saga, exploring the complexities of love, frustration and the scars it leaves behind. Swift's vulnerability shines through as she navigates the aftermath of her relationships, laying bare her innermost thoughts and feelings.

During her tour stop in Melbourne, Swift opened up about the significance of The Tortured Poets Department, revealing that she had poured her heart and soul into the songwriting process like never before. She shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “It was really a lifeline for me — just the things that I was going through, the things that I was writing about ... it kind of reminded me why songwriting actually gets me through my life. I've never had an album that I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."

Deciphering Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department prologue poem

At the heart of The Tortured Poets Department lies its elaborate prologue, a poetic reflection on Swift's journey of love and self-discovery. The prologue serves as a prelude to the album, setting the stage for the emotional rollercoaster that awaits listeners.

In this prologue, Swift reflects on a tumultuous relationship that left her feeling "restricted" and "caged." She alludes to her brief romance with musician Matty Healy after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, describing it as a whirlwind of emotions that ultimately ended in heartbreak. There is a poem in Swift's writing that is followed by Stevie Nicks’s work, as retrieved via Capital , where he talked about an incompatible relationship with a heartbroken girl. Read out the full prologue below:

At this hearing

I stand before my fellow members of the Tortured Poets Department

With a summary of my findings

A debrief, a detailed rewinding

For the purpose of warning

For the sake of reminding

As you might all unfortunately recall

I had been struck with a case of a restricted humanity

Which explains my plea here today of temporary insanity

You see, the pendulum swings

Oh, the chaos it brings

Leads the caged beast to do the most curious things

Lovers spend years denying what’s ill fated

Resentment rotting away galaxies we created

Stars placed and glued meticulously by hand next to the ceiling fan

Tried wishing on comets

Tried dimming the shine

Tried to orbit his planet

Some stars never align

And in one conversation, I tore down the whole sky

Spring sprung forth with dazzling freedom hues

Then a crash from the skylight

Bursting through

Something old, someone hallowed, who told me he could be brand new

And so I was out of the oven

And into the microwave

Out of the slammer and into a tidal wave

How gallant to save the empress from her gilded tower

Swinging a sword he could barely lift

But loneliness struck at that fateful hour

Low hanging fruit on his wine stained lips

He never even scratched the surface of me

None of them did

“In summation, it was not a love affair!”

I screamed while bringing my fists to my coffee ringed desk

It was a mutual manic phase

It was self harm

It was house and then cardiac arrest

A smirk creeps onto this poet’s face

Because it’s the worst men that I write best

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry

Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department

The prologue culminates in a powerful declaration of self-awareness and resilience. Swift embraces her identity as a tortured poet, acknowledging that it is often the darkest moments of her life that inspire her best work. The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) was released on April 19, 2024, via Republic Records.

