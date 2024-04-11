‘I Am Not Mentally Ill’: Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Claims He Does Not Need Conservatorship In New Filing

Elijah Blue Allman, Cher’s son, is arguing his case during a conservatorship dispute.

By Varuni
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  05:03 PM IST |  1.1K
Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Claims He Does Not Need Conservatorship
Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman (Getty Images)

Cher requested a temporary conservator, but Allman objected, citing needless reasons, in an objection filed on Thursday, April 4, and received by PEOPLE on Tuesday, April 9. In the declaration, Allman also addressed his mother’s worries about his mental health, arguing that despite his addiction difficulties, he is “not mentally ill.”

Allman says he is not mentally ill

 In the document, Allman, 47, asserts that Cher is “unfit to serve,” that he is married to Marieangela “Queeny” King and that he does not require the court’s protection, and that even if he did, he feels that “a conservatorship of my estate is not the least restrictive alternative needed to establish that protection.”

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman ( Getty Images )

He states that he has “selected and retained preferred counsel for this matter” and hired an accounting firm to assist him in managing his finances. “I understand that a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence,” he continues. “I can and have managed my finances while fending off deception and improper influence. “I don’t require a conservatorship,” he goes on.

Elijah Blue ( Getty Images )

“My mother’s petition raises worries about my mental health and my ability to live off of the handouts I receive from my trust distributions, which I use to buy drugs and put myself in danger. I have battled addiction, as I have stated in prior pleadings, but I am not mentally ill,” the filing claims. “The absence of evidence of the concerns (related to “cyclical” mental illness addiction) raised in the petition over the last four months is evidence that I have control over my faculties and that I am not mentally ill.”

“If I have the tendency to participate in self-destructive activities, I don’t need my trust distributions to do so; there are plenty of addicts and mentally ill people in the world who don’t have a trust distribution to draw from,” he says. I am the only one who can save myself from my demons, and I am.” Allman claims his wife has a right to act as conservator because of his “strained” relationship with his mother, even though he is completely opposed to temporary conservatorships.

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman ( Getty Images )

“I’ve had a tense connection with my mother for many years. For instance, my mother planned for me to be sent to Mexico on October 17, 2023, for what I was informed was “holistic alternative therapy.” I was informed when I arrived in Mexico that I was not receiving holistic or alternative medicine and that I could not leave,” he says.

“When this case is heard, my mother, who is currently 77, will be 78. He claims, “I don’t think she can make the right decisions for my estate because I have seen her battle depression in the past.” Allman and Cher’s attorneys did not immediately answer PEOPLE’s request for comment. Almost a month has passed since Allman’s filing to safeguard his medical data. In the document, Allman asked for either the documents to be placed under a protective order or the subpoena his mother had filed in February to have access to his medical records at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles to be denied.

ALSO READ: Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Makes First Appearance Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Cher wants Allman’s conservatorship

In the event that the details of Allman’s medical records are made public, the motion stated that it was intended “to protect Allman from unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense.” The Believe singer requested the subpoena in connection with her ongoing action, which she filed in December, suggesting that her son be placed under conservatorship because of his claimed financial mismanagement and mental health problems.

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman ( Getty Images )

Cher’s attorneys said during a January hearing that because of her son’s addiction problems and “schizoaffective disorder,” “she feared that her son would not be alive within the year.” They also disclosed that they anticipated a renowned doctor diagnosing him with bipolar disorder. In court, Cher’s attorney stated, “Doctors told Cher that if she did not take this step as his mother, he would once again end up on the street,” adding that he was subject to multiple 5150 holds in 2023.

Because Allman demonstrated that he had managed his funds and “remained drug-free,” and because Cher’s counsel had not provided sufficient evidence, the interim conservatorship was eventually granted at the time. In March, Allman’s legal team stated that they would not be willing to pay more legal bills as long as Cher and her team kept up the case, claiming they were taking it “dry” until the end.

The judge recommended at the end of the previous hearing that the parties meet in private before their next planned appearance in court on June 11. If neither party settles, a required settlement conference hearing is scheduled for October 3.

ALSO READ: Cher's Son Elijah Acusses Her Of Lying About His Substance Abuse; Claims No Need For Conservatorship

Credits: PEOPLE
Latest Articles