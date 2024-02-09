Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Makes First Appearance Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Elijah Blue Allman, Cher’s son, and his wife King attended Christine Peake’s Comedy Show at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood, which was a benefit for Breast Cancer Bandit amid the conservatorship fiasco. As he and King interacted with some featured comedians and DJ Paul Oakenfold, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that Allman looked well and cheerful.

Elijah posed happily with his wife

The couple posed for photos at the opening of Christine Peake’s comedy show. The couple posed for pictures and appeared cheerful. PEOPLE claims that King was heard stating that she and Allman had “never been stronger” and “That’s what we needed, to be around friends and laugh,” at one point during the evening. The two went on a date night shortly after Allman’s divorce from King was allowed to be dismissed by a judge following the court’s original denial of his motion.

The plea to call off the dissolution of his marriage was initially filed on January 3 by the son of the “Believe” singer, who filed for divorce in 2021. Weeks later, the dismissal was overturned, presumably due to a temporary support order that was in effect. Cher had maintained that her son needed a conservator because Allman’s late father, musician Gregg Allman, had left behind large trust payments, and Allman could be in danger from his past substance abuse and mental health problems. Allman has recognized his addiction issues in court records, but he has recently entered treatment and is more than three months sober.

The Conservatorship

The decision came soon after 77-year-old Cher’s attempt to obtain a conservatorship over Allman was denied. The Associated Press reports that the judge denied the singer’s bid and stated that a conservatorship over Allman was not urgently needed. The singer’s son demonstrated that he managed his finances, has an apartment, and has remained drug-free after submitting several drug tests. Therefore, the judge denied Cher’s petition.

The Grammy winner had asked to become Allman’s conservator in December, stating that Allman’s history of drug usage prevented him from managing his finances. At the time, King had attacked her husband’s mother. A few weeks later, King restated in court filings that Cher was “categorically unfit” and “manic depressive,” making her “not capable” of handling Elijah’s business affairs. According to court records, Allman stated, “Given that I no longer have an active dissolution case, I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that either. Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mum as my conservator, even if that was necessary,” Elijah told USA Today.

