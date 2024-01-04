Who is Marieangela King? Everything to know about Elijah Blue Allman's wife amid Cher's conservatorship filing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Pop star Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman, who has been struggling with substance abuse issues for some time now, married Mariangela King in 2013. He had filed for divorce from her in 2021 but apparently the couple were trying to work things out, but things went haywire just as Cher filed for conservatorship of her son to help him with his addiction issues. In the midst of this, Allman filed to dismiss his divorce with Marieangela King yesterday.

Who is Marieangela King?

Marieangela King, also known by her stage name Queenie King is a British-German singer who was born in 1987. Marieangela is known as the lead singer of the family pop group KING. The band, which started in 1997, was originally made up of five siblings- Queenie, Trillion, Jazzy, Ruby, and Lucius. But later, Jazz and Ruby left the band to form their own musical duo Blonde Electra, which the siblings’ youngest sister Jemima later joined.

Born to British father Michael Jaffray King and German mother Irmgard King, all of Marieangela’s siblings grew up over many different countries throughout their lives and all of them speak multiple languages. Marieangela, along with two of her eldest siblings, was born in India and traveled a lot since their childhood. She was also homeschooled by her parents along with her siblings.

Advertisement

Marieangela, who has released singles like Freakshow and Make Me Baby, married Elijah, the former singer and guitarist from Rock band Deadsy, in 2013. After several years of marriage, the couple broke up in 2020 and Allman filed for divorce from his estranged wife in 2021. But apparently, they have been trying to make things work again since 2022.

ALSO READ: Who is Elijah Blue? Exploring the life, career, and relationship of Cher's son amidst his conservatorship filing

What did she say about Cher filing for conservatorship of her son

Barely a week after Cher filed to have sole conservatorship of her son, Elijah Allman filed to dismiss his divorce from his wife Marieangela King. The documents which were acquired by Page Six, mentioned that the previous request for divorce should be dismissed without prejudice, which means that if either party chooses to, they can re-file the divorce in future.

Cher, who shares her son Elijah Blue Allman with late singer Gregg Allman, had requested sole conservatorship for him as his addiction problems were getting bad and she thought “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Marieangela on the other hand, thinks that Cher’s move is “deeply disturbing”, and one of her reps mentioned that the singer wanted to resolve the issues regarding Elijah’s substance abuse problem privately before Cher filed. In a comment to Page Six, Marieangela said, “I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not OK with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.”

She also claimed that Elijah’s mother had “kidnapped” him during one of his addiction bouts, and put him in a “locked cage” in Mexico. The singer has also denied any claims of ever enabling Elijah’s addiction and substance abuse problems.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why does Cher want to be in charge of Elijah Allman's finances? Exploring pop icon’s conservatorship petition