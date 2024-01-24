Cher's Son Elijah Acusses Her Of Lying About His Substance Abuse; Claims No Need For Conservatorship

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse and mental health issues

Cher’s son, Elijah has opened up about his mother's accusations regarding his substance abuse, which she cited as her reason for seeking sole conservatorship of his estate.

According to legal documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer, and actress, 77, asked the court to grant her the sole conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate as he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

In her filing, Cher additionally asserted that Elijah’s wife Marieangela King is also not fit to take on the role of a conservator for her husband’s estate because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”

The husband-wife duo has now doubled down against Cher’s accusations in her conservatorship filing. Here's what they said.

Cher’s son Elijah Allman says he’s sober and can manage his trust

As mentioned earlier, Cher filed a case seeking conservatorship of her son’s estate stating that he struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues. Elijah, however, has trashed all the accusations labeled against him by his celebrity mother. Referring to a legal document, TMZ reported Elijah's claim of being fully sober and responsibly managing his finances. Per the publication above, Elijah says he is also committed to managing the quarterly funds he gets from the trust his late father and legendary musician Gregg Allmen set.

Elijha’s wife, on the other hand, counter-attacked Cher in the latest filing, accusing her of orchestrating a kidnap of Elijah in October last year. She stated that Cher and the doctor she appointed held Elijah against his will in a “makeshift prison-type facility known as ‘Baja Rehab’.”

She claims Elijah “was held captive” there for two months.

Further in the documents, Marieangela said the veteran singer is “categorically unfit to serve” as Elijah’s conservator as she is “manic depressive."

'Don't need her unsolicited help,' says Cher's son Elijah

Seeking immediate financial control over Elijah Blue Allman's estate, Cher’s attorney dubbed the need for conservatorship as a “life and death proposition.” Judge Jessica A Uzcategui, however, deferred the request for immediate legal conservatorship, citing inadequate documentation by Allman’s team. Elijah Allman, 47 in a court filing before the hearing contested the need for a conservatorship stating that he is actively working on his mental health. He also remarked that he is open to drug testing. “I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time,” he noted about his mother’s conservatorship request.

A court hearing will decide on the matter on March 6 regardless.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

