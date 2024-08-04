‘I Can Keep Secrets Too’: Chris Hemsworth Addresses His Brief Role In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has been making headlines ever since its first promo release. Now, with the film hitting cinemas, the iconic cameos of Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, and Blake Lively have been the talk of the town. Another one of the most discussed cameos in Marvel’s latest release includes Chris Hemsworth. Though not in a major role, Hemsworth made an appearance as Thor in Deadpool’s third installment. The character in the film has been mentioned multiple times as crying Thor.

As for the reference, the Asgardian is seen carrying a bloodied Wade Wilson in his arms as the tears fall out of his eyes. Addressing the scene, Ryan Reynolds previously took to his X account and shared a picture of the scene. Meanwhile, in the caption, he wrote, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it.” Responding to the tweet by Reynolds, Hemsworth, while reposting the tweet, wrote, “I can keep secrets too.”

With Reynolds and the Thor actor’s reactions on social media, fans are curious to know if Deadpool and the God of Thunder will cross paths in future Marvel movies. As per the current storyline, the collaboration looks farsighted, but with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as a villain, the audience is hopeful that anything is possible if Kevin Feige approves of a unique crossover in the franchise.

For years, Marvel has categorized Thor as an Avenger, but Deadpool’s entry into the cinematic universe is still fresh and, most importantly, has not been titled as an Avenger. However, according to the narrative of the comic books, Deadpool has fought alongside Dr. Doom, Magento, and Carnage to defeat the Red Onslaught.

Meanwhile, he was also recruited for Steve Rogers’ Avengers Unity Squad and showed action alongside Havok Rogue and Black Widow. The comic Secret Empires unveiled Steve Rogers as a HYDRA variant in a parallel universe, and his squad involved Deadpool. Furthermore, the story also introduced the readers to the Evil Avengers, which, if explored in the MCU, could bring Wade Wilson and Thor together.

The fans are anticipating the Asgard native’s return to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but the makers have not confirmed anything yet. The upcoming Avengers movies are scheduled to hit theaters in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

