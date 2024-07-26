'We're All Sort Of Waiting': Chris Hemsworth Sheds Light On Thor's Possible Future In The MCU During SDCC 2024

Chris Hemsworth, synonymous with MCU's Thor, dished on his beloved role as the superhero and spoke about its possible future. While Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans have terminated their iconic Marvel roles, this is not yet the case for Chris Hemsworth, who still wants to be Thor.

He revealed his thoughts on the plausible future of his role during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Chris Hemsworth reflects on Thor's possible future

While three out of six of Earth's mightiest heroes—Iron Man, Black Widow, and Steve Rogers—are all dead or gone, the God of Thunder seems eager to make an electric comeback. The Extraction actor shared that he hopes to return to the MCU but does not know when exactly it will happen.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where he was promoting Transformers One, Hemsworth teased his future in an interview with ExtraTV. He acknowledged rumors of a potential Thor comeback but stated that he has yet to receive any official confirmation regarding his involvement. He joyfully said, "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

He expressed how much he loves being part of Marvel and said that he would love to play the character again. He also mentioned he is waiting to see what happens next.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Optimus Prime after Thor

Hemsworth starred in four solo Thor movies: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). While Love and Thunder was a box office success, grossing over 760 million USD worldwide, its reviews were mixed. The Australian actor admitted to Vanity Fair that he may have overdone the comedy aspect in his performance because he got too caught up in improv and wackiness, which led him to become a caricature of himself.

However, the unofficial God father of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. expressed views on Thor that differ from those of his fellow 'Shakespeare-in-the-Park' Avenger. He said to Variety, "First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike. Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness."

Marvel has not officially announced another Thor sequel despite rumors of Hemsworth’s return.

Chris returns as the voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers One. The official description reads, "The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever."

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee and more.

