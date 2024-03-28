'I Could Never Be Her': Pedro Pascal Once Joked About Being Mistaken As THIS Hollywood Star

Pedro Pascal, widely recognized for his roles in hit shows like The Mandalorian and The Last of US, recently sparked laughter among fans with a hilarious joke about his Hollywood lookalike. Despite their apparent dissimilarities, during an interview, Pedro Pascal suggested that people might mistake him for a surprising celebrity counterpart. Let’s dive into this lighthearted moment and explore Pascal’s playful side amidst his busy schedule.

Pedro Pascal’s Hollywood lookalike

In a recent interview, Pedro Pascal, known for his captivating performances, teased fans with an unexpected revelation about his Hollywood doppelganger. Pascal, known for his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, jokingly claimed that he could easily be mistaken for none other than the legendary actress, Meryl Streep.

During a chat with Vanity Fair, where he talked about Hollywood stuff, Pedro Pascal was asked, “Ever been mistaken for another actor?” He chuckled and said, Meryl Streep. Then he added, “I was like no, I am not Meryl. She could be me could never be her.”

Now, they don’t exactly look like it. But Pascal was clearly joking around, saying Meryl Streep might pretend to be him, but he could never pull off being her. Fun fact: They were spotted together at the AFI Awards Luncheon last month.

What’s next for Pedro Pascal

Amidst his amusing anecdotes, Pedro Pascal’s career continues to soar with an array of exciting projects on the horizon. Pedro Pascal, the actor loved for his charm and skill on screen, has a slew of exciting projects lined up. From his breakthrough roles in Game of Thrones and Narcos to his recent hits like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal’s star power continues to rise. At 48, he’s showing no signs of slowing down, with seven projects in the works, including a guest spot on Fox’s HouseBroken where he voices Claude.

One of the most anticipated projects is the upcoming Gladitor sequel, currently filming with an impressive cast and Ridley Scott returning to direct. Pascal’s role in this epic saga remains under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s release on November 22, 2024.

In addition to Gladiator II, Pascal is set to grace the big screen in Drive-Away Dolls, an action-comedy-thriller scheduled for release this fall. Directed by Ethan Coen, the movie promises a wild ride as Pascal joins Matt Damon and Margaret Qualley on an unexpected road trip filled with twists and turns.

But Pascalisn’t just sticking to movies. He’s also diving into TV with projects like My Dentist Murder Trial, a series based on a gripping true story. Teaming up with David Harbour, Pascal is sure to bring his trademark intensity to this intriguing tale.

With such a diverse range of projects on the horizon, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Pedro Pascal’s impressive career. So, stay tuned for updates on these exciting upcoming projects of Pedro Pascal.

