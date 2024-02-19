Hollywood's greatest celebs and artists gathered at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the People's Choice Awards 2024. The event, which is hosted by Simu Liu, honors the year's top films, television shows, songs, and pop culture items. People's Choice Awards is one of the few where fans get to vote and choose the winners.

Pedro Pascal wins Male TV Star of the Year

Pedro Pascal was nominated for two awards at the 49th annual People's Choice Awards. The actor, who recently landed a role in The Fantastic Four as MCU's Reed Richards, took home the Male TV Star of the Year trophy. Pascal won over Kieran Culkin (Succession), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) to get the award for his role in The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal's winning speech as he shoots for The Last of Us 2

Pedro Pascal wasn't present at the ceremony as he is filming Season 2 of The Last of Us on locations in Vancouver. Even so, he was able to accept the prize by satellite and express his thoughts on the remarkable.

In his winning speech, Pedro said, "I am in Vancouver right now, I so wish I could be with all of you guys, you have no idea how much I wish I could be with you. I'll start by recognizing the incredible fortune of having been chosen by the incredible creators of the show, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, our executive producer Caroline Strauss, and to be with Bella Ramsey leading me through it. Seriously, I wouldn't have a character without them, and we wouldn't have a show if it weren't for our incredible crew, so, a huge shout-out to them."

Pedro further added, "But the biggest fortune is to receive this award on behalf of the people, the fans. At the end of the day, it's all about you. It's all we want, is to give you all that we have, to share it all with you, so you have my deepest gratitude."

Pedro Pascal loses to Jennifer Anniston

Pedro Pascal was also nominated for Drama TV Star of the Year at the People's Choice Awards for his performance in The Last of Us. Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show won the award, for which Bella Ramsey, his co-star from the popular HBO series, was also nominated for.

