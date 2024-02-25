'Me Everyday Everywhere': Fans React To Pedro Pascal's Drunken SAG Awards Speech

Pedro Pascal won the award for Male Actor in Drama Series at the SAG 2024. Pascal bagged the award for his performance in the series The Last of Us while competing with some tough contenders, including Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. During his acceptance speech on stage, the actor revealed that he was a little drunk. The confession got his fans excited, as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to react wildly on the platform. 

In his speech, he said, "This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. And thank you, HBO, for... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!" Pascal thanked his family and co-stars and ended the speech by saying, "I'm going to have a panic attack, and I'm going to leave."

 

Fans React To Pedro Pascal’s Speech

While it was a surprise to the viewers as Pedro Pascal picked up the trophy from the nominations that included Brian Cox from Succession, fans reacted quite wholesomely to the news. One of the users converted Pedro’s line to a meme with the words, “Me Everyday Everywhere.” 

Others were happy about Pascal winning the award. They wrote, “He deserves the world,” along with a digital illustration. “My dad looking at my daddy who tries to assimilate that he won,” a fan wrote, reacting to the picture of Robert Downey Jr. looking at Pedro Pascal as he went forward to accept the award. The actor’s fan page also reacted to the moment, as they wrote, “Please stand by while our admins try to catch up (they're all crying).”

 

Pedro Pascal Wished To Kiss Keira Culkin

During his talks with Tan France backstage, the actor was asked how badly Keiran would be ragged at the afterparty. To that, Pedro confessed, "I'm going to make out with Kieran, That'll be my revenge.” Furthermore, Pascal said that he shares a great bond with Culkin. He added, "He is the greatest. I can remember, years ago, him taking one of my younger siblings to an FAO Schwarz in Manhattan." He continued, "He came up to me and complimented me on the play; he was already famous; he had been a lead in the movie Igby Goes Down; and he approached me in public just to tell me that—he doesn't remember this at all, I remember this—we've known each other since then.”

While it was a loss for the Succession actor at the SAG 2024, he has bagged Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Emmys over the years. 

 

