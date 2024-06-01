‘I Cried When I Saw Him': Benedict Cumberbatch Says THIS About Working On New Series Eric

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Benedict Cumberbatch lives on the edge in Netflix’s new psychological thriller, Eric. The mini-series created by Emmy-winning writer, Abi Morgan stars the Marvel star as a neurotic puppeteer whose son is missing. Amidst the chaos, Cumberbatch’s Vincent finds solace in the titular blue monster puppet drawn by his son.

While it’s only a hallucination in the show, a real-life Eric on set left the stars shocked and in tears. Cumberbatch and co-star Gaby Hoffman opened up about their emotional reactions the first time they saw the monster puppet, Eric.

Real-life Eric gets to Benedict Cumberbatch's emotions

The intense plot for Eric had the cast members deeply attached to the script. Therefore, when Eric appeared in front of their eyes, Cumberbatch and Gaby could hardly believe it wasn't real. In the latest episode of Bingeworthy hosted by Mike DeAngelo, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Gabby Hoffman shared the behind-the-scenes dilemma of sharing the screen with Eric. Although played by Ollie Taylor, the 47-year-old actor revealed that they almost forgot that it was Ollie behind the suit.

"I still believe [in the magic], and everyone on set believed it. When Eric was around, we didn't say hello to Ollie…We just went, 'Oh my God, it's Eric!'" Cumberbatch said ahead of the show's premiere on Thursday, May 30.

A following revelation from co-star Hoffman, 42, also let slip the English actor’s confession about tearing up upon seeing Eric, also voiced by Cumberbatch. He admitted, “Yeah, I was crying. I cried when I saw him, and it’s just a man in a suit.”

Earlier, The Power of The Dog star credited Eric actor, Ollie Taylor for donning the suit and how handling the character was a challenge of its own. He explained that Ollie’s suit, which weighed around 40 lbs, was fitted with four cameras to assist him in finding his locus in the scene, an alternative for vision.

What is Netflix’s Eric about?

The now-streaming Netflix series explores the complexity of human emotions through a crime plotline with the Jim Henson-esque muppet at the center of all the drama. Vincent, a puppeteer, and co-creator of a popular children’s book called Good Day Sunshine, finds himself in his worst nightmare after his 9-year-old son, Edgar played by Ivan Morris Howe disappears on his way to school. All fingers point towards Vincent as the culprit because he let his son walk all alone to school.

Vincent is engulfed by guilt and his already spiraling marriage with Gabby Hoffman’s Cassie Anderson is no help. Initially a narcissistic individual, Vincent turns towards alcohol amidst the chaos and hallucinates about seeing his son’s favorite drawing in real, Eric.

Despite the police getting involved and a widespread search, the family is unable to locate their son. Hence, Vincent is enlightened by the idea of bringing Edgar’s muppet to life and all over TV screens to find him, but will he be successful? We’ll have to see and find out.

Within a day of the six-episode series’ debut, which cast Dan Fogler, McKinley Belcher III, Phoebe Nicholls, and Jeff Hephner alongside Cumberbatch, Hoffman, and Howe, has already garnered much acclaim from critics.

Eric is now available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

