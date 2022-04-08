Box Office: Marvel’s latest offering Doctor Strange opens to extraordinary advances on Fandango

Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, fronted by Benedict Cumberbatch, has recorded a spectacular advance on USA’s number one ticketing site Fandango. It has recorded the highest advances for the year of 2022, trumping The Batman, which has collected in excess of 340 million dollars in the USA to date and is heading for a lifetime cume of 380 million dollars. The global cume of The Batman stands at a staggering 715 million dollars and may finish somewhere around the 800 million dollars mark. Given the advances of the upcoming film from the Doctor Strange franchise, it looks to be another comfortable billion-dollar baby for Marvel unless something horribly goes wrong.

The advance bookings for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened a month prior to the release, that is on the 6th April. As per early trends, it has recorded around 15 million dollars in advance sales. If the healthy advance trend continues, it may well open to around 200 million dollars in its opening weekend domestically. The brand value of Marvel and the universe they have created out of superheroes has reaped great dividends. They have a loyal paying audience for their movies and Marvel Studios too doesn’t disappoint its viewers as their content keeps getting better and more engaging.

It is to be seen how well the advances of Doctor Strange hold up as that will help us arrive at an estimated opening weekend figure before release. You can catch Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in theatres all across on 6 May 2022.

