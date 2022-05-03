Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness EXCLUSIVE: Benedict Wong on how Strange's chaos has left him torn

MCU fans are counting down the days until the highly-anticipated release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, we get to see the multiverse chaos - already teased in WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home - let loose to unexpected results. Also reprising his role as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, is Benedict Wong, whose taken over Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) position when it comes to hopping between MCU movies.

In the recent past, Benedict Wong has been a pivotal part of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame to Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and every single time, fans have witnessed a fresh perspective of the deeply intriguing sorcerer. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release, Benedict Wong spoke candidly with me about what it is about playing Wong that keeps him refreshed and coming back for more to the MCU, rather than reaching a stagnant point which tends to happen when you play a character for a long period of time. "Thank you. You know, well, we started off as the no-nonsense midfield general librarian who doesn't suffer fools gladly, so that was a great foundation to start from and moving away from that old source material, a tea serving servant," Benedict began.

"And we've now progressed into this... the character progression of this, as he moves through [Avengers:] Infinity War, we see the type of moves that he can do as a sorcerer. Him coming to save all the other heroes, with his bringing on the cavalry [in Avengers: Endgame]. We see his singing career (chuckles) with karaoke [in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings]," Wong recounted.

Benedict added, "Well, now, finally that he's picked up this responsibility, the greater responsibility of becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, and you can see that there's a real seriousness to Wong that he has to look after his students, this school of learning for sorcery magic, which he's very much torn that he has to pick up the pieces with the trail of chaos that [Doctor] Strange has left and possibly change this school into a fortress."

In conclusion, an enthusiastic Wong stated, "Wong Cinematic Universe, here we come! Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

