Box Office: Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opens to excellent numbers on day 1  

Marvel’s newest presentation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, packed a solid opening day punch at the box office as it recorded numbers of around Rs. 30 cr nett from all languages in a little above 2500 screens. The gross numbers are surely Rs. 35 cr with outside chances of hitting even Rs. 40 cr to record an opening day higher than even Spiderman No Way Home.



Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, led by Benedict Cumberbatch, was keenly awaited after the super success of Spider Man No Way Home. Marvel has made an ecosystem for its movies and every film of the fourth phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe is reaping the benefit at the ticket window. The opening day numbers of Doctor Strange movies particularly have gone up by more than 10 times which is unprecedented as not many movies can boast of such a crazy jump for its immediate sequel. With an opening as huge as this and with very good advances over the weekend, the film is a hit from its very first day in India. Marvel’s success can be attributed to its genuine effort to make content which can engage audience of all age groups. The immediate next Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder should again open to excellent numbers because of the loyal base of audience that Marvel has made for itself.



With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel has occupied the first four spots in the list of highest opening day of international films in India with other three films being Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spiderman: No Way Home.

You can watch Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in a theatre near you.

Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's movie casts an 'imbalanced' spell