'I Feel Awful': Nickelodeon Alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reacts To Quiet On Set Doc Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to child abuse, sexual assault and racism.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, known for his role in Saved by the Bell, has expressed deep empathy for the child stars allegedly subjected to abuse during their time on Nickelodeon. Despite feeling fortunate for his own positive experiences, Gosselaar acknowledges the anguish faced by others, particularly in light of the revelations brought forth by the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar reflected on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

In the wake of the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Mark-Paul Gosselaar has offered his perspective on the revelations brought to light. The documentary series, which aired on Investigation Discovery, Max, and Discovery+, chronicles the behind-the-scenes realities of children's television programs, focusing notably on Dan Schneider's tenure at Nickelodeon. Gosselaar, now 50, has shared his feelings of remorse upon learning about the alleged mistreatment suffered by some of his former colleagues.

Speaking to Page Six , Gosselaar admitted feeling "really, really awful" for the Nickelodeon child stars who reportedly endured abusive treatment under Schneider's leadership. Although Gosselaar has not viewed the docuseries himself, he expressed sympathy for those affected, emphasizing that his own experience on Saved by the Bell was markedly different.

He shared, “I couldn’t relate because that’s not how our set was run at all. As a cast, I think we’re all pretty unscathed in a way. We had a good family, good producers protecting us, good teachers, so I feel awful that anyone had to go through that, especially children. The only thing I can say from my experience is I was very aware of it being a business and people will do anything for the bottom line at times.”

ALSO READ: 'Not One Person': Drake Bell Claims People Who Supported Brian Peck In Court Didn't Reach Out To Him After Quiet On Set Docuseries

Actors voiced up about being assaulted on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

The documentary series has unearthed a myriad of troubling allegations, shedding light on the darker side of the entertainment industry, particularly for young actors. Among the harrowing testimonies featured in Quiet on Set is that of Drake Bell, known for his role in Drake & Josh, who revealed his traumatic experiences of sexual assault by his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, during his time at Nickelodeon.

Bell recounted the abuse he endured, detailing instances of assault that left him feeling trapped and powerless. He shared, “And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

Peck faced legal repercussions for his crimes in 2004, a 16-month sentence on the charges of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. Though Bell’s identity at that time was kept under wraps because of him being a minor, the actor has now revealed his name, shedding light on the adversities faced by child actors.

Additionally, former Nickelodeon stars Bryan Hearne and Giovonnie Samuel shared their distressing encounters with racism and mistreatment on set, as they were part of very few Black actors on the show. Hearne and Samuel recalled being subjected to racial slurs, as they recounted traumatic experiences in the docuseries. “I was referred to as a ‘piece of charcoal’ [by an adult],” Hearne recalled in his conversation with PEOPLE , further marking in the docuseries that, “Remarks like that are harmful. They stay with you.”

The revelations brought forth by Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by child actors in the entertainment industry. The five-part docu-series aired from March 17 to April 7, 2024, prompting critical conversations about accountability and systemic issues within the industry.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, assault or racism please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Just Terrible': Nickelodeon Alum And Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reacts To Quiet On Set Controversy