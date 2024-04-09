‘It’s Just Terrible': Nickelodeon Alum And Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reacts To Quiet On Set Controversy

If you were a 90s kid, listening to Nickelodeon will undoubtedly make you feel nostalgic. Steve Burns, who had worldwide recognition for being the host of the Nickelodeon show Blue’s Clues, is however addressing the horrible time that the other stars had gone through on the set of their respective shows under the same network's production.

Keep on reading to learn what the former Nickelodeon star has to say about the recently upsurged controversies.

Steve Burns about Quiet On Set Controversy

Nickelodeon has recently become a consistent name that everyone reads in the headlines. Breaking his silence about the latest revelations made by the former child actors, Steve Burns addressed the allegations that spoke of the toxic past of the same network he used to work with.

Speaking to TODAY.com, the star who worked with the morning segment of the network, Nick Jr., stated that the programming of these two separate segments "were so different."

"We’re in New York; they’re in L.A. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing," he added.

Further talking about the alleged abuse that the former child actors have mentioned on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a new docuseries by Investigation Discovery, Burns said that he was unaware of the allegations that were being made by the other segment stars against Nickelodeon.

He then added, "I don’t have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say; other than that, it’s heartbreaking."

Burns further went on to say, "The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the water cooler, it just breaks my heart.”

Quiet on Set docuseries

While Steve Burns had addressed the "unfathomably painful" tragedy that the stars had to suffer, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV seemingly focused on the toxic culture that was being practiced within the production of children’s television shows.

Along with the actors, the docuseries also interviewed the writers and crew members from the well-praised Nickelodeon shows.

The stars that have come forward to speak about their dark past include Drake Bell and Allie DiMeco.

The most recent and one of the biggest revelations was when Drake Bell came forward to speak about his suffering and sexual abuse at the hands of Brian Peck, who was the dialogue coach at Nickelodeon.

