'Not One Person': Drake Bell Claims People Who Supported Brian Peck In Court Didn't Reach Out To Him After Quiet On Set Docuseries

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Drake Bell, who opened up about being sexually harassed by Brian Peck on the sets of a Nickelodeon show, revealed that no one who supported Peck in the courtroom apologized to him after the documentary Quiet On Set aired. Bell blurted out many popular names who were seated on his former manager's side and supported the abuse.

Brian Peck, who was a manager and an acting coach for Bell, was arrested in 2003 after being found guilty of 11 charges of child abuse. The Drake and Josh actor claimed in the docuseries that he was harassed by Peck while sleeping on the couch.

What Did Drake Bell Say About People Not Reaching Out To Him?

Drake Bell shared in the new episode of Quiet On Set that none of the celebrities who supported Peck during the trial reached out to him after the documentary was aired. In a clip, the actor says, "That day is so ingrained in my mind, and there's so many people who haven't… nobody's reached out to me."

Advertisement

Following the statement, Soledad O'Brien requested clarification. Bell said, "Not one person who's written one of those letters has reached out to me."

Bell remembered looking at many familiar faces in the courtroom who were seated to support the opposition. The names included Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Taran Killam, and James Marsden. The iCarly actor claimed that all of these people wrote letters in defense of Brian Peck.

ALSO READ: 'I Was Lost': Drake Bell Opens Up About History Of Abuse And Reflects On Past Mistakes In Quiet On Set Docuseries

Will Friedle Revealed That He Regretted His Actions

In conversation with the Pod Meets World podcast, Will Friedle revealed that he regretted his actions in supporting Brian Peck over Drake Bell. Friedle said, “We’re sitting in that courtroom on the wrong side of everything.”

The actor shared his thoughts at the time of the incident. Friedle revealed, “My instinct initially was, ‘My friend, this can’t be. It’s gotta be the other person’s fault. The story makes complete sense the way that he’s saying it.”

Will also claimed that Bell’s mother went up to him. Friedle said, “The victim’s mother turned and said, ‘Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn’t change what you did to my kid.'”

Drake Bell’s Statements Over Will Friedle

In his conversation with O’Brien, Bell shared that he met and worked with Will Friedle on a Spider-Man movie and had plenty of time to apologize. The Superhero Movie star shared, “I worked with Will on Spider-Man, and he had a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it but never did. But also, it’s a very difficult subject to bring up. I mean, especially in a work environment.”

He added, “That’s the thing that’s hard about this. Everybody deals with their trauma in different ways, and everybody comes to different conclusions at different times in their lives and then realizations. I really appreciate their perspective now.”

As for the case, Brian Peck was sent to prison for 16 months and later tagged as a sex offender by the court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Where To Watch Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV? Streaming Details And More Explored