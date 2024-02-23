‘I Feel Kind Of Lonely And Small’: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Going Through Breakup Years After Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello, the 26-year-old songstress, recently shared her emotional journey following her breakup with Shawn Mendes in 2021. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez were one of the most notable couples in the entertainment industry. Fans loved them together, not only for their music, but also for their striking looks and chemistry that they shared as a couple. The duo shared a brief timeline of starting off as best friends and then dating each other. Sadly, Cobello announced their breakup in November 2020 after two years of dating, leaving millions of fans devastated.

Camilia Cabello spills some beans on dating in her twenties

Camila Cabello, the 26-year-old songstress, recently shared her emotional journey following her breakup with Shawn Mendes in 2020. Speaking to Puss Puss Magazine, she confessed feeling "really confused" after parting ways with someone she believed she was deeply in love with. Despite her success in other aspects of life, she admitted to feeling "lonely and small" after the split.

The star also spoke about her upcoming album, where she revealed that it isn't just about heartbreak, but rather a reflection of her journey and her feelings.

Shawn and Camila's love story captured hearts, with Mendes even hinting at engagement possibilities. However, in a joint statement in 2020, they announced their decision to end their romantic relationship while emphasizing their enduring friendship.

Despite a brief reunion at Coachella in 2023, the pair parted ways once again, with sources revealing that Cabello initiated the split. While there's no bad blood between them, their relationship has simply run its course. Both the sitars are currently busy and booming in their careers right now.