‘I don’t even wanna put a title on it’: When Shawn Mendes opened up about his and Hailey Bieber’s relationship prior to her engagement

Remember when Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber (formerly known as Baldwin) made headlines for their secret relationship? The duo made everyone gasp when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together. You know that stage in a relationship where you've gone on a few dates or maybe more, but you're still not sure where you stand? You don't want to leave anything at their place in fear of never seeing them again, and you're not sure what to tell others who inquire about your situation. Yes, even celebs seem to understand, and Shawn Mendes has the ideal descriptor: the zone of limbo. However, this was short-lived, as Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) got married to Justin Bieber after a while in the same year.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reconnect: ‘Feels like a new relationship’

When Shawn Mendes opened up about his and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

In a Rolling Stone interview held in 2018, Shawn Mendes revealed what he and Hailey Bieber had been denying to the public for months: they were romantically involved immediately before she reconnected with and eventually got married to Justin Bieber. And it was complicated, Mendes told Rolling Stone's Patrick Doyle.

The Mercy singer revealed, "I don't even want to give it a title; I think it was more of a zone of limbo.” He and Baldwin were rumored to be dating by Us Weekly around this time in 2018 after being photographed holding hands at her Halloween party. Mendes brought Bieber home to Toronto in December, where they were pictured hugging during the holidays. According to Us Weekly, their romance was sporadic due to distance.

Advertisement

Mendes, on the other hand, assured Doyle that he was not bitter. "I get it, you know. When they got engaged, I texted Hailey, 'Congratulations,' and I am so happy for them. She's still one of the greatest individuals I've ever encountered. She's not just a gorgeous person on the outside, but she has one of the most beautiful souls I've ever met."

To which Doyle wrote, "It appears as if he is about to say something more about how it all went down, but he stops himself. I suppose I'd be an idiot if I didn't. But you have no control over your heart."

Mendes had claimed to feel under pressure to date women in public due to LGBT rumors. He said, "In the back of my mind, I feel like I need to go out in public with someone like a girl to prove to people that I'm not gay. Even though I know in my heart that it's not a bad thing," There's still a part of me that believes that. And I despise that aspect of me."

Shawn Mendes revealed he was frustrated with all the LGBT rumors

Shawn Mendes has spoken out yet again about his sexuality rumors and the baggage that comes with them. The 'Stitches' singer stated that he was frequently annoyed by rumors and felt hatred toward those who were homosexual but refused to acknowledge it. Mendes admits that discussing such a delicate subject is "tricky" for him.

On Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast held in 2020, the 25-year-old R&B sensation got frank with Shepard. Mendes claimed that he had been hearing tales about the same thing since he was 15 years old.

Shawn Mendes said, "It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very, very close to who were gay and in the closet, and I was filled with rage for those folks. You want to say, I'm not gay, but it would be fine if I were. However, there is nothing wrong with being homosexual, but I am not. Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15 years old."

The singer also explained why many around him questioned his sexuality. He stated that he did not grow up wrestling like the other kids. Furthermore, he believed that his voice played a significant role in others labeling him gay from an early age. "I'm like, 'How do I sit?’ I'm always the first to cross my legs and sit in a feminine stance, and I really suffered because of it."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes was last seen on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, with his friends.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted holding hands in NYC as they spend time together post Coachella reunion